Juls teases first-ever docu-series “Travelling Man”

British-based Ghanaian producer Juls has announced his first documentary series, “Travelling Man”, via social media.

In a brief social media post, he shared: “Travelling Man! My first documentary film series! Coming soon.” Though details remain limited, the announcement hints at a personal and global journey, likely informed by Juls’ extensive experience across cultures and music scenes.

A known figure in the evolution of Afrobeats and alté sounds, Juls has consistently drawn from multiple influences. From early collaborations with Mr Eazi to producing for Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tyler the Creator, and more, his work has always reflected a deep interest in musical and cultural exchange.

The series title, “Travelling Man”, could suggest a focus on his movements across continents, possibly combining travel, music, and conversations that highlight local creative scenes. A short clip posted alongside the announcement hints at Brazil as one of the featured locations, possibly exploring the intersections between Afro-diasporic sounds and traditions.

This marks a new phase in the Ghanaian icon. While he’s long used music to navigate identity and culture, “Travelling Man” might see him extend that exploration through film; bringing audiences along as he visits the places and people that continue to shape his sound.