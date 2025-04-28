Artists are the most pampered professionals – Bullgod

Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Bullgod, has described artistes as the most pampered professionals in the industry. Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, he emphasized that managing artistes is no walk in the park.

According to him, despite providing them with everything they need, from financial support to emotional guidance, they often show ingratitude.

Bullgod further stressed the emotional complexity of his profession, stating that “managing a human being isn’t easy, There’s more peace, quiet, and even money in managing waste than managing a human being.”

He expressed frustration over the unpredictable and often ungrateful nature of some artistes. Saying that with waste, at least, it doesn’t talk back, but with humans, “you say this, and they say that.”

He lamented how artistes frequently show up late for interviews, causing delays and disruptions, only for managers to work behind the scenes to make them look good on air. “After all that effort to protect their image, they turn around and insult us,” he added.

Artiste manager, Bullgod. Photo Credit: Bullgod/ Instagram

Bullgod also said “I don’t understand them, artists are among the most pampered professionals out there. From day one, they’re given fans, a platform, and everything they need to shine. You’ll even go as far as getting a beautiful girl for their music videos, borrowing someone’s car, and finding stylish clothes for them. All just to build an image and push their brand.”

Bullgod also stressed the fact that most artists develop a strong sense of entitlement early in their careers. According to him, they’re often pampered from day one. Handed fans, exposure, and a carefully crafted image. Music video girls are arranged for them, flashy cars are borrowed, and designer clothes are sourced, all to project a lifestyle they haven’t actually earned.

Over time, they internalize this illusion, convincing themselves that the borrowed glamour is a true reflection of who they are. As a result, when someone tries to speak to them with honesty or offer constructive criticism, they become dismissive and disrespectful.

He also offered a word of enlightenment, reminding us that the most important things in life aren’t for sale. True peace, comfort, and fulfillment can’t be bought or manufactured

