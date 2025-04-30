Shatta Wale dismisses Stonebwoy feud as media hype

Popular and renowned dancehall artist Shatta Wale has addressed and dismissed ongoing rumours about a supposed beef with fellow artist Stonebwoy. During a recent TikTok Live session, Shatta Wale clarified that there is no bad blood between them, labelling the rumours as mere “media play.”

He explained that the narrative was part of a game they both decided to run with, emphasizing that the public had been misled by media hype.

Shatta Wale also highlighted how close their relationship actually is, noting that they live near each other. “The distance between myself and Stonebwoy is very short, it’s like a 30-second drive. We’re neighbours,” he said, further debunking the claims of any ongoing conflict.

Shatta Wale also expressed concern over how fans often get emotionally invested in the supposed conflict. He stated that the media is largely responsible for putting the idea of a feud in people’s minds, even though Stonebwoy himself isn’t comfortable with that narrative. According to Shatta, it’s all part of a game, and both artists have simply chosen to live with how the media tells their story.

He further stressed that there’s a difference between music business and personal conflict, yet the media often blurs that line. “There’s music business, yet the media will come and paint the picture as if we’re fighting,” he said.

Shatta Wale added that, in time, people will come to understand that he maintains a cordial relationship not just with Stonebwoy, but also with fellow artist Samini and other artists as well.

His revelation has sparked conversations about how the media influences stories in the entertainment industry. Many fans and industry watchers are now asking how much the media exaggerates things just to get attention, possibly giving people the wrong idea about artists and creating tension where there isn’t any.

