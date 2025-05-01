Smirnoff ‘In the Mix’: A fresh spin on Ghana’s DJ culture

Guinness Ghana, through its vibrant, bold and inclusive brand Smirnoff is about to turn up Ghana’s music culture with the electrifying launch of ‘Smirnoff in the Mix’, an exclusive, dynamic, DJ-led house party experience celebrating connection, creativity, and unforgettable flavour.

Already a proud champion of Ghana’s DJ community through the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, Smirnoff Ice is remixing the way fans connect to music- and each other. ‘Smirnoff in the Mix’ turns up the energy with the DJs, and the signature spark of Smirnoff, proving that when you bring your vibe, the Dj brings the mix and Smirnoff brings the Chill, Together We Do We.

Smirnoff ‘In the Mix’. Credit: Guinness Ghana.

“Smirnoff In the Mix is a bold celebration of the creative minds behind the decks,” said Yaa Amoah-Owusu, Marketing Manager for Spirits and RTDs at Guinness Ghana.

As a brand, “Smirnoff Ice is passionately committed to championing DJs and their craft. By launching Smirnoff in the Mix, we’re igniting a movement that puts the spotlight squarely on the DJs and the vibrant communities they inspire” Yaa Amoah-Owusu, Marketing Manager for Spirits and RTDs at Guinness Ghana.

Launching officially on 2nd May, ‘Smirnoff in the Mix’ promises an exclusive, stripped-back house-party experience, that places DJs and their fans at the center of the action. Each event will feature handpicked DJs, select fans from their communities, influencers, and secret venues – revealed only to confirmed guests, guaranteeing a thrilling and authentic experience with each episode. Mystery drops, social challenges, and surprise invitations will keep the experience dynamic, inclusive, and unmistakably Smirnoff.

At Smirnoff, it’s always about the people, the DJs, the fans, and the electrifying energy that comes from a shared love of music. Smirnoff In the Mix is our way of creating a space where connections are made, creativity is celebrated, and unforgettable memories are born. We’re here to lift the people behind the decks and supercharge the experience for everyone in the room Anna Agostinelli, Brand Manager, Guinness Ghana

‘Smirnoff In the Mix’ is set to redefine how music lovers celebrate those who move the crowd – our DJs – crafting moments packed with energy, flavour from your favourite Smirnoff Ice Guarana, Pineapple Punch and Double Black variants.