Watch: Moliy performs “Shake It To The Max” (Fly) On The Radar with party vibes

Moliy becomes the latest Ghanaian to make an appearance On The Radar. The Ghanaian singer delivered a lit performance of her global hit song, “Shake It To The Max” (Fly), which features Jamaican stars Shenseea, Skillibeng, and Silent Addy.

The Ghanaian singer was joined by a few vibers while she turned her set into a jam session, matching the high-energy vibe of the track. The performance portrays her effortless confidence and bold style, adding a new layer of flair to the already popular single.

“Shake It To The Max” (Fly) has earned over 30 million streams across platforms and peaked at No. 4 on the TikTok Viral chart. The song’s momentum continues to build, boosted by its popularity on social media and in clubs.