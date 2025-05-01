Ad imageAd image
Watch: Moliy performs “Shake It To The Max” (Fly) On The Radar with party vibes

Moliy performs her single “Shake It To The Max” (Fly) on On The Radar, joining the platform’s growing catalog of global acts.

Moliy becomes the latest Ghanaian to make an appearance On The Radar. The Ghanaian singer delivered a lit performance of her global hit song, Shake It To The Max” (Fly), which features Jamaican stars Shenseea, Skillibeng, and Silent Addy.

The Ghanaian singer was joined by a few vibers while she turned her set into a jam session, matching the high-energy vibe of the track. The performance portrays her effortless confidence and bold style, adding a new layer of flair to the already popular single.

“Shake It To The Max” (Fly) has earned over 30 million streams across platforms and peaked at No. 4 on the TikTok Viral chart. The song’s momentum continues to build, boosted by its popularity on social media and in clubs.

