Ghana must celebrate Agya Koo Nimo now – President Mahama

At the official launch of the Black Star Experience, President John Dramani Mahama made a passionate call to honour legendary Palmwine musician Agya Koo Nimo while he is still alive.

Directing the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, President Mahama emphasized that Ghana must celebrate its cultural icons in their lifetime, not posthumously.

“He shouldn’t die before we go and cry at his funeral,” President Mahama stated, urging swift action to recognize Agya Koo Nimo’s immense contributions to Ghanaian music and heritage.

Watch President Mahama speech on Agya Koo Nimo

Agya Koo Nimo, known for his storytelling, acoustic brilliance, and pioneering of the Palmwine genre, remains a pillar of Ghana’s cultural identity.

President Mahama’s directive has reignited conversations about preserving and celebrating living legends in Ghana’s creative space.

The moment set a powerful tone for the Black Star Experience, reaffirming the importance of cultural pride, living legacy, and national appreciation for the arts.

Listen to Highlife Roots Revival by Agya Koo Nimo