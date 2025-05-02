Ad imageAd image
News

Ghana must celebrate Agya Koo Nimo now – President Mahama

President Mahama urges Ghana to honour Palmwine music legend Agya Koo Nimo while he is still alive.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer
Agya Koo Nimo
Agya Koo NimoPhoto Credit: Koo Nimo/Wikipedia

At the official launch of the Black Star Experience, President John Dramani Mahama made a passionate call to honour legendary Palmwine musician Agya Koo Nimo while he is still alive.

Contents
Watch President Mahama speech on Agya Koo NimoListen to Highlife Roots Revival by Agya Koo Nimo

Directing the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, President Mahama emphasized that Ghana must celebrate its cultural icons in their lifetime, not posthumously.

“He shouldn’t die before we go and cry at his funeral,” President Mahama stated, urging swift action to recognize Agya Koo Nimo’s immense contributions to Ghanaian music and heritage.

Watch President Mahama speech on Agya Koo Nimo

Agya Koo Nimo, known for his storytelling, acoustic brilliance, and pioneering of the Palmwine genre, remains a pillar of Ghana’s cultural identity.

- Advertisement -

President Mahama’s directive has reignited conversations about preserving and celebrating living legends in Ghana’s creative space.

The moment set a powerful tone for the Black Star Experience, reaffirming the importance of cultural pride, living legacy, and national appreciation for the arts.

Listen to Highlife Roots Revival by Agya Koo Nimo

author avatar
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
See Full Bio
Rhythms On Da Runway to Honour Agya Koo Nimo, Others
What have these Highlife legends seen in Shatta Wale that we might have missed?
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article Daughters of Glorious Jesus Discover the Sound of April 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Jubed
‘Ruwa’ by Jubed: A beautiful ode to feminine power
Music
Kofi Mante
New video: Kofi Mante offers light in dark times with ‘Nhyira’ feat. Apya
Music
Hotshot King Paluta
King Paluta shuts out naysayers on new song ‘Foko!’
Music
Beeztrap KOTM
New Music: Beeztrap KOTM drops ‘Save The Date’ featuring Efya
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Discover the Sound of April 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

Misunderstood by Medikal
Raw & Real: Medikal speaks truth in ‘No Good Advice’
Music
Wendy Shay Challenges Accusations of Involvement with 'Sakawa Boys'
New Music! Wendy Shay & Mavado deliver heartfelt song ‘Apology’
Music
Enam
Enam channels divine wisdom in new release ‘Afa’
Music
Dynamic Duo DopeNation. Photo Credit: DopenATION.
On Your Radar: Check Out These April Picks
Lists
99 PHACES. Photo Credit: 99 PHACES.
99 PHACES talks dreams and ambitions on “Million Dollar Dreams”
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music