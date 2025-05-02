Ad imageAd image
Keddi salutes Sarkodie for viral boost, unveils new single “Ke Mi Ajo”

Ghanaian artist Keddi is giving credit where it’s due—straight to Sarkodie.

Keddi. Photo Credit: Keddi.
Emerging Ghanaian artist Keddi has praised Sarkodie for showing love to his music and helping amplify his reach.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, Keddi shared how Sarkodie reposted his song across Instagram, X, and Facebook, causing it to go viral. “I’m really grateful to King Sark for what he has done for me,” Keddi said.

The support didn’t stop there. Sarkodie tweeted the song as his new favourite, a move Keddi called “a very big blessing.”

He believes the energy and flow of the track may have drawn Sarkodie’s attention. “This isn’t the first time he’s shown love, but the caption this time really got people curious,” he explained.

Keddi is riding the momentum with a brand-new single titled Ke Mi Ajo.

Consumers are not Blameless in the Discourse
Watch: Shatta Wale and Sarkodie share wholesome moment in viral video
Kweku Flick teams up with Sarkodie for 'Fire'
Next Door: Kojo Blak is playing the game – and winning
Lyrics: Next Door by Kojo Blak feat. Sarkodie
