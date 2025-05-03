‘Iron Boy is my proudest work yet’ – Black Sherif

Ghanaian rockstar Black Sherif has shared that his “Iron Boy” stands as his proudest work to date. In an interview on the “Is This Seat Taken?” (ITST), the award-winning musician described the project as his best creative output so far.

According to Black Sherif, “Iron Boy” reflects a deep personal journey and marks a significant evolution in his artistry, making it a project that resonates deeply with his spirit and growth as an artist.

He explained that his deep connection with the “Iron Boy” album, coupled with the emotional and mental toll it took to create it, makes the project especially meaningful to him. For Black Sherif, the process was not just about making music—it was a transformative experience that demanded everything from him, which is why it holds such a unique place in his heart.

“The album itself, and the things that have been happening around it, have taken me through some kind of school,” he explained, reflecting on the lessons, growth, and self-discovery that came with creating Iron Boy.

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/X

Black Sherif also revealed that his song “Soma Obi” is his personal favorite. He explained that what makes the track special to him is the mellow and calm tone of his voice—something quite different from his usual energetic style. This shift in vocal delivery not only made him fall in love with the song but also influenced his approach to singing, as he has since embraced a more calm and composed tone in his music.

Watch full video here: