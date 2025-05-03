‘Patience is the greatest lesson I’ve learned making Iron Boy’ – Black Sherif

Black Sherif has shared new insights into his creative and personal growth while working on his latest project, “Iron Boy.”

Speaking on the podcast “Is This Seat Taken?”, the Ghanaian musician reflected on the challenges and emotional depth involved in making the body of work. “The greatest lesson I’ve learned is patience,” he said. “I’ve even finished some emotional course,” he added with a light laugh, signaling the intensity of the experience without dwelling on it.

For Sherif, the process behind “Iron Boy” was not just about making music. It involved a period of waiting, reflection, and learning to sit with emotions. This personal development, he noted, shaped both the project and himself as an artist.

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.

During the conversation, he also shared his perspectives on fame and what it means to him as an artist with increasing popularity. “Fame is an acquaintance,” he said. “I feel like fame and I aren’t friends, and we aren’t enemies either—we’re colleagues at this point, because we work together.”

The statement reflects his clear, measured approach to public life. Rather than being swept up by attention, Sherif chooses to engage with it on his own terms.

Watch Black Sheirf on ITST