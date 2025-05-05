Ad imageAd image
News

Confirmed! Bisa Kdei announces 2025 Europe tour

Bisa Kdei’s Europe Tour 2025 is the musical event of the year! Experience Ghanaian highlife in Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and more.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Highlife star Bisa Kdei
Highlife star Bisa KdeiPhoto Credit: Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei is gearing up for an unforgettable Europe Tour 2025, promising fans an electrifying experience across several countries.

From July to October, Bisa Kdei will be performing in Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and more, bringing his signature blend of highlife music to a whole new audience.

With chart-topping hits like Mansa, Odo Carpenter, Brother Brother, Samina, Jwe, and Asew, Bisa Kdei’s tour is set to be one of the most exciting musical events of the year.

His unique sound and electrifying stage presence will bring fans an authentic taste of Ghanaian music, making this tour a must-attend.

Fans can expect live performances, unforgettable moments, and a chance to experience the best of African highlife music. For tickets and bookings, please contact Goldline Entertainment and Events & Entertainments.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Son: Bisa Kdei explores his rap side on new song
Kweku Darlington delivers a heartfelt message in ‘Tobinco’ feat. Bisa Kdei
Rap Fada & Bisa Kdei drops ‘Etaaso’ – A Night time love story
Celebrating 25 Years in Music: Ghanaian Highlife Legend KK Fosu’s Concert
Video: Bisa Kdei releases visuals for hit song “Yenkodi”
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article iMullar Sound System - The Anniversary. Photo Credit: SZ3SC Three Years of Sonic Communion: Inside iMullar Sound System’s Anniversary
Next Article Moliy. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram. Efya deserves more love – Moliy
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Bullgod Photo Credit: Bullgod/Instagram
Artists are the most pampered professionals – Bullgod
News
Enam
Enam channels divine wisdom in new release ‘Afa’
Music
Keddi. Photo Credit: Keddi.
Keddi salutes Sarkodie for viral boost, unveils new single “Ke Mi Ajo”
News
CozyPols for DSCVRY. Photo Credit: CozyPols/Instagram
DSCVRY: CozyPols, A Space for Emotion, Style, and Community
Discovery
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Discover the Sound of April 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

iMullar Sound System - The Anniversary. Photo Credit: SZ3SC
Three Years of Sonic Communion: Inside iMullar Sound System’s Anniversary
Culture
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2025 Week 18: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Maccasio
Maccasio releases ‘Away’; a dance song with the perfect modern blend
Music
Dw3 by Stay Jay
Stay Jay ignites with Amapiano banger ‘Baajo’
Music
Ewura Abena
Ebefa: A whisper of divine assurance from Ewura Abena
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music

You Might Also Like