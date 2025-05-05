Confirmed! Bisa Kdei announces 2025 Europe tour

Bisa Kdei is gearing up for an unforgettable Europe Tour 2025, promising fans an electrifying experience across several countries.

From July to October, Bisa Kdei will be performing in Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and more, bringing his signature blend of highlife music to a whole new audience.

With chart-topping hits like Mansa, Odo Carpenter, Brother Brother, Samina, Jwe, and Asew, Bisa Kdei’s tour is set to be one of the most exciting musical events of the year.

His unique sound and electrifying stage presence will bring fans an authentic taste of Ghanaian music, making this tour a must-attend.

Fans can expect live performances, unforgettable moments, and a chance to experience the best of African highlife music. For tickets and bookings, please contact Goldline Entertainment and Events & Entertainments.