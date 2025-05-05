Efya deserves more love – Moliy

Ghanaian star Moliy has publicly expressed her admiration for the iconic singer Efya. She highlights her contributions to Ghana’s music scene while calling for greater appreciation of Efya’s consistency and the support she shows others.

In a recent interview on 3Music, Moliy acknowledged the challenges many women face in the industry and pointed to Efya as an example of someone who continues to show up despite it all.

“I just have to shout out Efya right now,” she said. “Efya is existing, talented, and she always shows love.”

Moliy. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram.

She praised Efya for her resilience and continued presence while remaining authentic and generous. “She does not disappoint in terms of her presence. She shows love, and I think she deserves so much more love,” she added.

Moliy’s comment reinforces Efya’s influence and the respect she continues to command among her peers. It also adds to ongoing conversations about the recognition of women in Ghana’s music industry.