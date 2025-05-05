Ad imageAd image
News

Efya deserves more love – Moliy

During a recent appearance on 3Music, Moliy took a moment to recognize Efya and her contributions to Ghana’s music scene.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Moliy. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram.
Moliy. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram.

Ghanaian star Moliy has publicly expressed her admiration for the iconic singer Efya. She highlights her contributions to Ghana’s music scene while calling for greater appreciation of Efya’s consistency and the support she shows others.

In a recent interview on 3Music, Moliy acknowledged the challenges many women face in the industry and pointed to Efya as an example of someone who continues to show up despite it all.

“I just have to shout out Efya right now,” she said. “Efya is existing, talented, and she always shows love.”

Moliy. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram.
Moliy. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram.

She praised Efya for her resilience and continued presence while remaining authentic and generous. “She does not disappoint in terms of her presence. She shows love, and I think she deserves so much more love,” she added.

Moliy’s comment reinforces Efya’s influence and the respect she continues to command among her peers. It also adds to ongoing conversations about the recognition of women in Ghana’s music industry.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Moliy talks about her partnership with Amaarae
Watch: Moliy performs “Shake It To The Max” (Fly) On The Radar with party vibes
New Music: Beeztrap KOTM drops ‘Save The Date’ featuring Efya
Ghanaians Do Love Amaarae and So Does She
Consumers are not Blameless in the Discourse
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Highlife star Bisa Kdei Confirmed! Bisa Kdei announces 2025 Europe tour
Next Article Moliy. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram Moliy talks about her partnership with Amaarae
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Kofi Mante
New video: Kofi Mante offers light in dark times with ‘Nhyira’ feat. Apya
Music
iMullar Sound System - The Anniversary. Photo Credit: SZ3SC
Three Years of Sonic Communion: Inside iMullar Sound System’s Anniversary
Culture
Misunderstood by Medikal
Raw & Real: Medikal speaks truth in ‘No Good Advice’
Music
Black Sherif. Credit: Black Sherif.
Top Projects in Quarter 1
Lists
Wendy Shay Challenges Accusations of Involvement with 'Sakawa Boys'
New Music! Wendy Shay & Mavado deliver heartfelt song ‘Apology’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2025 Week 18: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Maccasio
Maccasio releases ‘Away’; a dance song with the perfect modern blend
Music
Dw3 by Stay Jay
Stay Jay ignites with Amapiano banger ‘Baajo’
Music
Ewura Abena
Ebefa: A whisper of divine assurance from Ewura Abena
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Discover the Sound of April 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Lists
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music

You Might Also Like