Moliy talks about her partnership with Amaarae

Ghanaian sensation Moliy has opened up about how her friendship and partnership with Amaarae began. Speaking in an interview with 3Music TV, Moliy revealed that the connection started when she slid into Amaarae’s DMs to propose a collaboration.

“I texted her, I was like, ‘Baby, let’s do this,’” she recounted with a smile. That bold message led to their hit collaboration on “Sad Gurlz Luv Money (Remix),” a track that went on to captivate audiences worldwide.

According to Moliy, her connection with Amaarae didn’t form right away. It developed gradually over time. What started as a simple connection grew through ongoing conversations. They quizzed about Amaarae’s progress, personal journey, and experiences in the music industry.

Moliy. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram

Her relationship with Amaarae goes back further than most fans might expect. Moliy revealed that she knew of Amaarae from their high school days, long before either of them became household names. “I knew of her already, before I knew her as an artist,” she shared. “Back when she was in a rap group in high school. That was the first time I encountered her.

She also shared how inspired she was by Amaarae’s boldness and creativity. She admired how Amaarae created her own style, stepping away from the usual Ghanaian sound to make something new and different. For Moliy, seeing another young woman confidently follow her own path in music was inspiring and motivating. This fearlessness is what made her want to reach out and connect, which eventually led to their collaboration.

Moliy shared that Amaarae didn’t work with her right away. It was only after Moliy released her first EP and showed what she could do as an artist that Amaarae really took notice. After seeing her work and potential, Amaarae decided to move forward with the collaboration.