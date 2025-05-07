Ad imageAd image
Ghanaian kids were really tough on her – Amaarae’s manager

Ama Sarpong Bawuah, mother and manager of singer Amaarae, recounts harsh criticism from young Ghanaians at the start of Amaarae's music career.

Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae.
Ama Bawuah, mother and manager of Ghanaian pop star Amaarae, has opened up about the harsh treatment her daughter faced at the start of her music career.

In a recent appearance on Diva Doc’s Let’s Talk, Ama Bawuah pushed back against claims that Amaarae had an easy path to success.

“I kind of shake my head when people say Amaarae had it soft,” she said. “Some of the Ghanaian kids on social media were really, really, really tough on her. To the point of being mean.”

She added that many dismissed her daughter’s efforts by suggesting she was privileged. “Some of them would say, ‘oh, she was born with a silver spoon in her mouth,” she recalled.

Ama Sarpong Bawuah, now one of Ghana’s most industrious women, also touched on her personal journey, raising two children in the US, and how both have since found their footing in their respective careers.

