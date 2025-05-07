Ad imageAd image
Rex Omar clarifies ‘Detty December’ meaning after Speaker’s concerns

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Rex Omar. Photo Credit: Rex Omar
Rex Omar. Photo Credit: Rex Omar

Renowned Ghanaian highlife musician and Coordinator for Black Stars Experience, Rex Omar has addressed the Speaker of Parliament’s concerns over the term “Detty December“. Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, Rex suggested that the Speaker may have misinterpreted the word “Detty,” confusing it with “dirty.”

He clarified that “Detty December” does not promote anything negative or unclean. Instead, he stressed that the term puts a fun, creative spin on the word “dirty,” capturing the energy and excitement of the festive season.

He explained that “Detty December” implies a time of carefree celebration, full of parties, concerts, and fun. While the words sound similar, they carry a different meaning, representing unrestricted celebration and fun. It’s a season when people enjoy themselves without limits.

Rex Omar acknowledged the Speaker’s concerns, noting that the term might cause confusion if heard without context. However, he pointed out that “Detty December” has evolved into a catchy phrase that draws people to Ghana. Visitors don’t interpret it as an insult to the country—they see it as a call to join in the celebration.

I don't care what people say anymore - Rex Omar to critics
Photo Credit: Rex Omar/Facebook

Rex further explained that “Detty December” is just a term. It is not meant to be taken literally. He said language is dynamic, especially among creatives. “We’re creatives, so he should bear with us,” he playfully added.

To make his point clear, he gave some examples. People often say something is “wicked” when they mean it’s really good. Or they call someone a “GOAT,” which stands for “Greatest of All Time,” not the animal. In the same way, “Detty December” is just a fun way to describe the festive season. It doesn’t mean anything negative

He also firmly stated that, even though December is a festive season, indiscipline will not be tolerated. “We have laws in this country,” he said. “You can’t come here and do anything that is against the law. Nobody will allow you to do that. If you do, you’ll be arrested.”

Rex Omar emphasized that celebration does not mean lawlessness. Visitors and locals alike must still respect the rules

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
