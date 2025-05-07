Ad imageAd image
Smirnoff In The Mix debuts with DJ Lord OTB

Smirnoff launches its newest initiative, Smirnoff In The Mix, with DJ Lord OTB.

Smirnoff In The Mix with Lord OTB. Photo Credit: In The Mix.
Smirnoff In The Mix with DJ Lord OTB. Photo Credit: In The Mix.

Smirnoff officially launched its newest platform, Smirnoff In The Mix, with a high-energy, invite-only house party that delivered a night of unforgettable flavour, sound, and mystery. Held at a secret location in Accra, the first edition of Vol. 1 sets the tone for a new kind of party experience built around sound, connection, and the creative power of DJs.

The surprise headline act was at the centre of the experience: DJ Lord OTB, two-time Best DJ of the Year, lit up the venue with a masterful set. Known for pushing boundaries with genre-fluid sets and flawless transitions, DJ Lord OTB commanded the room with a performance that was equal parts raw, rhythmic and electric. His set transformed the intimate house-party-style venue into a bold celebration of sound and self-expression.

Smirnoff In The Mix is a platform that champions the DJs who move culture forward with music and uplift every party experience. This initiative is a natural evolution of Smirnoff’s longstanding support for the DJ community in Ghana, budling on years of collaboration through partnerships such as the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.

Smirnoff In The Mix. Photo Credit: In The Mix.
Smirnoff In The Mix. Photo Credit: In The Mix.

Smirnoff In The Mix gives DJs a platform to shine, connect with their fans in meaningful ways, and reimagine what a party can feel like

This debut marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for Ghana’s party culture to spotlight the sound curators, the party shapers, and the community builders behind every unforgettable night.

The next Smirnoff In the Mix experience is coming soon, with a new DJ, a new sound, and a new coded location. Stay close and stay ready. The mix is only getting louder.

Smirnoff 'In the Mix': A fresh spin on Ghana's DJ culture
