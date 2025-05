TGMA 2025 Predictions: Who Wins What

The 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards is finally set to be held over the weekend after months of intense exercises to bring to the fore the best of Ghanaian music over the past year.

It’s that time of the year again where major stakeholders in the Ghanaian music circles converge to honour the most deserving players in the industry.

The 2025 TGMA will be held on the 10th of May with the aim of rewarding excellence.

Themed “The People, The Culture, The Music”, Ghanaian music will once again be celebrated on its most prestigious night to celebrate major achievements in the year under review.

We at Ghana Music decided to run our own rule on who should win what at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards below:

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: King Promise

Could win: King Paluta

VODAFONE MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Defe – Team Eternity Ghana

Could win: Aseda – King Paluta

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Fameye

Could win: Kofi Kinaata

AFROBEATS / AFROPOP ARTISTE

Will win: King Promise

Could win: KiDi

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Stonebwoy

Could win: Ras Kuuku

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Kweku Smoke

Could win: Black Sherif

EP/ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Will win: True To Self– King Promise

Could win: Kweku Jesus – Kweku Smoke

BEST NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Team Eternity Ghana

Could win: Beeztrap KOTM

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Team Eternity Ghana

Could win: Joe Mettle

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Will win: Team Eternity Ghana

Could win: Bethel Revival Choir

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Will win: Lomo Lomo – KiDi & Black Sherif

Could win: Gime Me Oil – Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Boakye Duah

BEST HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Soja Go Soja Come – Eno Barony ft. King Paluta

Could win: Enter – Lyrical Joe ft. Kuami Eugene

BEST HIPHOP SONG

Will win: Holy Ghost – Kweku Smoke

Could win: Fly Girl– Beeztrap KOTM ft. Oseikrom Sikanii

BEST HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Aseda – King Paluta

Could win: Very Soon – Fameye

AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Lomo Lomo – KiDi & Black Sherif

Could win: Asylum – OliveTheBoy

BEST AFROPOP SONG

Will win: Jejereje – Stonebwoy

Could win: Paris – King Promise

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Watch Me – Empress Gifty

Could win: Atɛɛne – Piesie Esther

URBAN GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Defe Defe – Team Eternity Ghana

Could win: Give Me Oil – Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Boakye Duah

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Psalm 23 – Stonebwoy

Could win: Shake It To The Max – Moliy & Silent Addy

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Will win: Holy Ghost – Kweku Smoke

Could win: – Brag- Sarkodie

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Will win: Jejereje – Stonebwoy

Could win: Fallen Angel – Smallgod

FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Defe Defe – Naana Aseidu (Team Eternity Ghana)

Could win: On Fire – Mimi Afrika

MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Can I Live – Ayisi

Could win: Oba Awon Oba – Joe Mettle

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Will win: Holy Ghost – Kweku Smoke

Could win: Can I Live – Ayisi

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Will win: Can I Live – Ayisi

Could win: Saman – Kofi Kinaata

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Will win: Oba Awon Oba – Joe Mettle ft. Sunmisola Agbebi

Could win: Continental – King Promise ft. Shalipopi

AFRICAN SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Tshwalabam – Titom ft. S.N.E. Yuppe, Burna Boy

Could win: Comma – Arya Starr

UNSUNG ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Yaw Darling

Could win: Fad Lan