Watch: Davido co-signs Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke

Afrobeats star Davido gave Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke a major shoutout during his recent appearance on the music game show Track Star. When asked about young artists he has been listening to lately, Davido named Kweku Smoke, spotlighting the rapper’s growing influence.

The endorsement comes at a high point for the Ghanaian rap star, who recently released his album “Born In Hell”, adding to his consistent run of projects over the past year. Known for his sharp flows and street-driven themes, Kweku Smoke has built a strong underground following in Ghana and is steadily gaining attention across West Africa.

The “Agyekum” hitmaker is also up for several nominations at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, including “Artiste of the Year”, and “Album of the Year” among categories.

Rapper Kweku Smoke. Photo Credit: Kweku Smoke/Instagram.

Davido’s mention adds significant weight to the rapper’s profile. As one of Africa’s biggest music exports, a nod from the Nigerian superstar signals wider recognition and the potential for cross-border collaborations.

The clip from Track Star has since gone viral, with fans from both countries praising the moment of support.

