26th TGMA: Yaw Darling wins ‘Unsung Artiste of the Year’

Promising talent Yaw Darling has been crowned the “Unsung Artiste of the Year” at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The Afrobeats act launched his career in February 2023 with “Pull Up,” a love-themed single that earned him attention for its catchy sound and relatable lyrics. His second single, “Password,” sparked dance trends on social media, further expanding his audience.

Known for his energy and emotional clarity, Yaw Darling is quickly gaining attention as one as one of the promising voices in Ghana’s music scene.

Backed by the British Council’s SoCreative E-Learning Initiative, the Unsung Artiste of the Year category highlights and supports emerging talent. As part of the win, Yaw Darling will perform live on the main TGMA stage on May 10, 2025.