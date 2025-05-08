Ad imageAd image
26th TGMA: Yaw Darling wins ‘Unsung Artiste of the Year’

Yaw Darling is Unsung Artiste of the Year for the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Yaw Darling. Photo Credit: Yaw Darling.
Yaw Darling. Photo Credit: Yaw Darling.

Promising talent Yaw Darling has been crowned the “Unsung Artiste of the Year” at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The Afrobeats act launched his career in February 2023 with “Pull Up,” a love-themed single that earned him attention for its catchy sound and relatable lyrics. His second single, “Password,” sparked dance trends on social media, further expanding his audience.

Known for his energy and emotional clarity, Yaw Darling is quickly gaining attention as one as one of the promising voices in Ghana’s music scene.

Backed by the British Council’s SoCreative E-Learning Initiative, the Unsung Artiste of the Year category highlights and supports emerging talent. As part of the win, Yaw Darling will perform live on the main TGMA stage on May 10, 2025.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
TGMA 2025 Predictions: Who Wins What
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Welcome To May 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Three Years of Sonic Communion: Inside iMullar Sound System’s Anniversary
Discover the Sound of April 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
