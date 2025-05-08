Amaarae had a music business plan at 20 – Ama Bawuah

Amaarae’s global rise in music did not happen by chance. According to her mother and manager, Ama Bawuah, the journey was carefully planned from the start. She shared that Amaarae structured a business plan for her career when she was ready to do music.

Speaking on Diva Doc’s Let’s Talk, Ama Bawuah recalled the moment her daughter officially decided to pursue music after college and invited her to manage the journey.

“She played me her music and said, ‘I want you to do this with me. Then she went into a room and brought out her laptop. She had done a proposal, a five-year plan. A business plan. She must have been about 21 or 22.”

Ama Bawuah, mother and manager to Amaarae. Credit: Access Bank Ghana/LinkedIn.

According to Bawuah, the decision to treat music as a structured career—not just a passion helped lay a clear foundation. She emphasized that from the onset, there was a strong focus on planning, team-building, and long-term goals.

Miss Bawauh also opened up about putting the right team in place to support Amaarae’s vision. She highlighted how she managed to juggle her own professional commitments while guiding her daughter’s career.

She shared some of her proudest moments as a mother and manager, including the milestones they’ve achieved along the way.

Watch the full interview