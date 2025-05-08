Black Sherif up for Best International Act at 2025 BET Awards

Ghanaian star Black Sherif has earned a “Best International Act” nomination at the 2025 BET Awards.

The Ghanaian star earned the nod following the release of his second studio album “Iron Boy” and a successful North America tour. He is currently on the Europe leg, recently performing in Antwerp, Belgium.

This year, Black Sherif stands as Ghana’s only nominee, competing with a strong lineup including Ayra Starr, Rema, Tyla, Gabrielly, MC Luanna, Joé Dwèt Filé, SDM, Basky, Ezra Collective, and Uncle Waffles.

Black Sherif, Best International Act nominee. Credit: BET Awards.

The “Best New International Act” category also spotlights rising talents like Abigail Chams, Shallipopi, Dlala Thukzin, and KWN.

The 2025 BET Awards will spotlight excellence across music, entertainment, and culture globally, with Black Sherif’s nomination adding to a string of international recognitions.