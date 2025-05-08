Ad imageAd image
Black Sherif up for Best International Act at 2025 BET Awards

Black Sherif has been nominated for "Best International Act" at the 2025 BET Awards.

Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram.
Ghanaian star Black Sherif has earned a “Best International Act” nomination at the 2025 BET Awards.

The Ghanaian star earned the nod following the release of his second studio album “Iron Boy” and a successful North America tour. He is currently on the Europe leg, recently performing in Antwerp, Belgium.

This year, Black Sherif stands as Ghana’s only nominee, competing with a strong lineup including Ayra Starr, Rema, Tyla, Gabrielly, MC Luanna, Joé Dwèt Filé, SDM, Basky, Ezra Collective, and Uncle Waffles.

Black Sherif, Best International Act nominee. Credit: BET Awards.
The “Best New International Act” category also spotlights rising talents like Abigail Chams, Shallipopi, Dlala Thukzin, and KWN.

The 2025 BET Awards will spotlight excellence across music, entertainment, and culture globally, with Black Sherif’s nomination adding to a string of international recognitions.

‘Patience is the greatest lesson I’ve learned making Iron Boy’ – Black Sherif
‘Iron Boy is my proudest work yet’ – Black Sherif
Top Projects in Quarter 1
Black Sherif endorses AratheJay and Gonaboy as Highlife’s new disruptors
No song should beat ‘Lomo Lomo’ in any category – KiDi
