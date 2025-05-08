Ad imageAd image
Everything proves I was chosen for music – OlivetheBoy

OlivetheBoy opens up about his unexpected path to musical recognition.

OlivetheBoy. Photo Credit: OlivetheBoy/Instagram
OlivetheBoy. Photo Credit: OlivetheBoy/Instagram

Ghanaian artist OlivetheBoy believes his music journey was destined. In a recent interview on Hitz 103.9 FM, the buzzing star shared how an unplanned freestyle sparked the path that has since transformed his life.

“The exciting part about my journey is the growth. I had to learn on the job. I think I was chosen for this,” he shared.

OlivetheBoy recounted how his viral freestyle using a Cecilia Marfo trending sound changed everything. “That video wasn’t planned. I was preparing for WASSCE at the time. But almost every video I put out had over 10,000 views.”

OlivetheBoy. Photo Credit: OlivetheBoy/Instagram
OlivetheBoy. Photo Credit: OlivetheBoy/Instagram

The unexpected attention pushed him to adapt quickly. “I was pressured to learn a lot based on the direction my life was taking,” he said. “What I love most about this whole journey is truly the growth and how far I’ve come.”

Between 2022 and 2023, Cecilia Marfo’s spontaneous snippets became a buzz online, inspiring countless creators. OlivetheBoy’s clever use of the trend introduced him to a wider audience. He has since built a loyal fanbase and earned recognition as one of Ghana’s brightest new voices.

