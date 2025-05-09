Emelia is more than an artist — She’s a cultural force

Blending Ghanaian soul with European edge, rising artist Emelia—also known as Millie on the Beat—is fast becoming one of the most magnetic forces in global music.

Born in Accra and raised in Weert, Netherlands, Emelia’s cross-cultural roots fuel a sound that’s emotionally raw, genre-fluid, and defiantly authentic.

Her debut single, Dialogue, is earning buzz across streaming platforms for its raw emotion, fearless energy, and genre-bending sound that blends Afro-influence with modern soul.

But Emelia hasn’t slowed down since. With a growing fanbase, key media features (including GRM Daily), and a standout performance at Rolling Loud Woohah, she’s proven she’s not a fleeting moment—she’s building a movement.

At the heart of her message is MILLIEONTHEBEAT, a bold creative platform and mindset that empowers listeners to rise above limitations. For Emelia, music isn’t just art—it’s purpose.

With new releases and live appearances on the horizon, Emelia continues to inspire a generation that’s tired of shrinking and ready to take up space. She’s not just here to be heard—she’s here to shift the narrative.

Watch Notice Me by Emelia