Ad imageAd image
News

Focus on the metrics – King Paluta replies critics

King Paluta lashes out and tasks critics to focus on metrics than publicity over who deserves this year's "Artiste of the Year."

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer
King Paluta. Photo Credit: King Paluta
King Paluta. Photo Credit: King Paluta

King Paluta is clapping back at critics as the debates intensifies over who deserves this year’s TGMA Artiste of the Year award. The “Aseda” hitmaker is not holding back as he calls out what he sees as misplaced priorities.

In a tweet posted on Twitter, he opined that PR shouldn’t decide who wins. According to him, the award must be based on real metrics and not hype.

He says the focus should be on real impact, talent, and clear results. His comment comes at a time when fans and critics are arguing about who truly deserves the top spot. With his name now part of the debate, King Paluta is asking for fair treatment.

King Paluta’s response followed a tweet from media personality DJ Slim, who shared his disappointment at the possibility of anyone other than Stonebwoy or King Promise winning the “Artist of the Year”. DJ Slim criticized artists who, in his view, show little interest in the Ghana Music Awards, stating, “I will be disappointed in Ghana Music Awards if they give the Artist of the Year award to anybody apart from Stonebwoy or King Promise.”

He added, “You can’t show less interest in the scheme and expect to be awarded. This nonsense must stop.

Hotshot King Paluta
King Paluta. Photo Credit: King Paluta

King Paluta, however, disagrees with DJ Slim’s statement, dismissing it as “loose talk.” He fired back, saying, “Fada! This be loose talk!! So, they should award based on PR and not metrics? If someone doesn’t campaign but deserves it, they shouldn’t give it to him? Dem for delete you all from the industry.” Paluta stressed that real talent and impact should matter more than just publicity

The 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) will take place live at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on May 10th. The big question on everyone’s mind is: who will take home the crown this year?

View post here:

author avatar
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
See Full Bio
My focus is global domination – King Promise
Shatta Wale dismisses Stonebwoy feud as media hype
King Paluta shuts out naysayers on new song ‘Foko!’
Consumers are not Blameless in the Discourse
New Music! Adina Thembi releases ‘Gone’ feat. King Paluta
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByKatherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Jnr. Writer
Follow:
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
Previous Article Obofour Raphael. Photo Credit: Obofour Raphael/Instagram. Obofour secures Craig David clearance for latest single, “Yesu”
Next Article Freddie Gambini. Photo Credit: Freddie Gambini. Freddie Gambini finds love on “Koenam” with Tikki Waja 
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Kweku Smoke. Photo Credit: Kweku Smoke.
Watch: Davido co-signs Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke
News
Kaas The Messenger
Unto The Hill: Kaas The Messenger releases soul-stirring new song
Music
Agya Koo Nimo
Ghana must celebrate Agya Koo Nimo now – President Mahama
News
B4bonah. Photo Credit: B4bonah/Instagram.
B4bonah returns with new jam “Active” featuring Samsney
Music
Marioo
‘Tete’ by Marioo tops charts as love ballad resonates across Africa
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

Freddie Gambini. Photo Credit: Freddie Gambini.
Freddie Gambini finds love on “Koenam” with Tikki Waja 
Music
Yopoo! Kofi Mole releases new song with Reggie Osei & Kwaku DMC
Kofi Mole drops ‘B4 Da Album EP’ ahead of full album later this year
Music
Jayadi. Photo Credit: Jayadi/Instagram.
Jayadi unpacks toxic desire on new single “SORAYA’s ECHO”
Music
Rex Omar. Photo Credit: Rex Omar
Rex Omar clarifies ‘Detty December’ meaning after Speaker’s concerns
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae.
Ghanaian kids were really tough on her – Amaarae’s manager
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music

You Might Also Like