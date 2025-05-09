Focus on the metrics – King Paluta replies critics

King Paluta is clapping back at critics as the debates intensifies over who deserves this year’s TGMA Artiste of the Year award. The “Aseda” hitmaker is not holding back as he calls out what he sees as misplaced priorities.

In a tweet posted on Twitter, he opined that PR shouldn’t decide who wins. According to him, the award must be based on real metrics and not hype.

He says the focus should be on real impact, talent, and clear results. His comment comes at a time when fans and critics are arguing about who truly deserves the top spot. With his name now part of the debate, King Paluta is asking for fair treatment.

King Paluta’s response followed a tweet from media personality DJ Slim, who shared his disappointment at the possibility of anyone other than Stonebwoy or King Promise winning the “Artist of the Year”. DJ Slim criticized artists who, in his view, show little interest in the Ghana Music Awards, stating, “I will be disappointed in Ghana Music Awards if they give the Artist of the Year award to anybody apart from Stonebwoy or King Promise.”

He added, “You can’t show less interest in the scheme and expect to be awarded. This nonsense must stop.

King Paluta, however, disagrees with DJ Slim’s statement, dismissing it as “loose talk.” He fired back, saying, “Fada! This be loose talk!! So, they should award based on PR and not metrics? If someone doesn’t campaign but deserves it, they shouldn’t give it to him? Dem for delete you all from the industry.” Paluta stressed that real talent and impact should matter more than just publicity

The 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) will take place live at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on May 10th. The big question on everyone’s mind is: who will take home the crown this year?

Fada ! This be loose talk !!

So they should award based on PR and not metrics?

If someone doesn’t campaign and he deserves it, they shouldn’t give it to him ??

Dem for delete you all from the industry. https://t.co/BDfdb9U2Nf — King Paluta (@KingPalutaMusic) May 8, 2025