Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21

Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H releases pop gospel single "Praise Will Rise" on May 21, 2025, blending vibrant melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H is set to release his new single “Praise Will Rise”—a vibrant pop gospel anthem—on May 21, 2025. Known for his rich blend of African influences and contemporary sounds, Kwame’s latest track delivers infectious melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and modern pop production rooted in gospel tradition.

Born Daniel Hillary Acheampong and raised in Ghana, Kwame draws on his early experiences in church music, his disciplined upbringing, and his journey from Accra to New York. His previous singles “Nyame Nkunim (Under His Wings)” and “Bless His Name” showcase his ability to blend English, Twi, and pidgin lyrics with various genres, but “Praise Will Rise” finds him leaning fully into the dynamic, uplifting energy of pop gospel. Kwame’s music is available on all major platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Kwame Acheampong H is a Ghanaian-American artist and songwriter whose pop gospel music bridges African roots and global inspiration, delivering messages of faith, hope, and unity.

New GM icon
