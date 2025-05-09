Ad imageAd image
King Promise is my ‘Artiste of the Year’ – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale rallies behind King Promise as "Artiste of the Year" ahead of the 26th TGMA.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
The “African Dancehall King” Shatta Wale has thrown his full support behind King Promise as his choice for the TGMA Artiste of the Year.

In a recent video making rounds online, Shatta Wale is seen riding alongside King Promise in a luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan, confidently endorsing the singer for the prestigious award.

When the camera turned to Shatta Wale, he looked straight ahead and said, “That’s my Artiste of the Year.” His message was clear. Shatta’s support adds more excitement to the already tight race for the top spot.

After missing out on the top prize last year, King Promise has shown resilience. He’s been dropping hit songs and performing all over the country. Now, his ultimate goal remains to win “Artiste of the Year” at this 26th TGMAs.

Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Instagram.
His efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. Fans and industry leaders are seeing his growth. With support from big names like Shatta Wale, King Promise is one of the top contenders for the crown.

As the big day draws closer, social media is buzzing with one question: Who will take the crown? King Promise is seen as the frontrunner, but he’s not without tough competition. Artists like Stonebwoy, King Paluta, and others are all fighting for the top spot.

With so many talented contenders, the race is heating up. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will come out on top.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
Focus on the metrics – King Paluta replies critics
26th TGMA: Yaw Darling wins ‘Unsung Artiste of the Year’
Shatta Wale cries out for Ghanaian content creators
My focus is global domination – King Promise
Shatta Wale dismisses Stonebwoy feud as media hype
You Might Also Like