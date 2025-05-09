Obofour secures Craig David clearance for latest single, “Yesu”

Ghanaian hiplife artist Obofour Raphael has received official clearance from UK star Craig David for his latest single “Yesu,” released on April 10, coinciding with his birthday.

The track, which features veteran producer Morris Babyface, interpolates elements of Craig David’s 2000 track “Booty Man”. Notably, Obofour reimagines the original bassline guitar from the R&B hit, and the particular original guitar was transposed into keyboard riff for a modern gospel themed sound.

To release the song officially, Obofour obtained clearance through Craig David’s publishers. The rights were secured from Warner Chappell Music, a division of Warner Music Group, and Round Hill Music Publishing.

Obofour Raphael. Photo Credit: Obofour Raphael

“This collaboration spirit happens to be one of the most significant highlights in my music career,” Obofour said. “25 years in, and I’m very grateful to the whole team involved and, most importantly, to the Craig David brand.”

“Yesu” showcases Obofour’s ability to fuse secular and spiritual elements, pushing the boundaries of modern hiplife while paying homage to international influences.