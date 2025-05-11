Ad imageAd image
News

26th TGMA: King Promise crowned ‘Artiste of the Year’

King Promise is the Artiste of the Year for the 26th TGMA.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
King Promise at 26th TGMA. Credit: TGMA.
King Promise at 26th TGMA. Credit: TGMA.

King Promise claimed the top honour at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), winning “Artiste of the Year” on Saturday night at the Grand Arena in Accra.

The 5Star artist entered the night with 10 nominations, the highest of any act this year and finished as the biggest winner with four awards.

He won the following awards:

  • Artiste of the Year
  • Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste
  • Album/EP of the Year – True to Self
  • Best Afropop Song – “Paris”
King Promise at 26th TGMA. Credit: TGMA.
King Promise at 26th TGMA. Credit: TGMA.

Before the night’s most anticipated moment, our polls on X (Twitter) pointed to King Promise as the Artiste of the Year with 51.8%.

These wins signify that King Promise is one of the most consistent and impactful hitmakers in Ghanaian music today. His music moved crowds, ruled the airwaves, and now, has earned him the industry’s highest recognition.

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA): Check out the full list of winners
King Promise is my ‘Artiste of the Year’ – Shatta Wale
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
Focus on the metrics – King Paluta replies critics
Black Sherif up for Best International Act at 2025 BET Awards
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article 26th TGMA. Credit: Telecel Ghana Music 2025. 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA): Check out the full list of winners
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

iMullar Sound System - The Anniversary. Photo Credit: SZ3SC
Three Years of Sonic Communion: Inside iMullar Sound System’s Anniversary
Culture
Maccasio
Maccasio releases ‘Away’; a dance song with the perfect modern blend
Music
Smirnoff In The Mix with Lord OTB. Photo Credit: In The Mix.
Smirnoff In The Mix debuts with DJ Lord OTB
News
Moliy. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram
Moliy talks about her partnership with Amaarae
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Asiama
Asiama blends Highlife, Soul & Afrobeats in ‘Akoma’
Music
5:55 by Reggie
Reggie drops ambitious new EP ‘Chronicles (The First Supper)’
Music
Street rapper Kwesi Amewuga
Kwesi Amewuga teams up with Kweku Darlington on new song ‘No Love’
Music
Kold AF & Kold AF & Prettyboy D-O. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Kold AF Ignites 2025 with defiant new single “4GET IT” featuring Prettyboy D-O
Africa
Freddie Gambini. Photo Credit: Freddie Gambini.
Freddie Gambini finds love on “Koenam” with Tikki Waja 
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music
Singer/Song Writer Efemor
New Music! Efemor sings about loyalty on ‘Sunshine’
Music

You Might Also Like