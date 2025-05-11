26th TGMA: King Promise crowned ‘Artiste of the Year’

King Promise claimed the top honour at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), winning “Artiste of the Year” on Saturday night at the Grand Arena in Accra.

The 5Star artist entered the night with 10 nominations, the highest of any act this year and finished as the biggest winner with four awards.

He won the following awards:

Artiste of the Year

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste

Album/EP of the Year – True to Self

Best Afropop Song – “Paris”

King Promise at 26th TGMA. Credit: TGMA.

Before the night’s most anticipated moment, our polls on X (Twitter) pointed to King Promise as the Artiste of the Year with 51.8%.

These wins signify that King Promise is one of the most consistent and impactful hitmakers in Ghanaian music today. His music moved crowds, ruled the airwaves, and now, has earned him the industry’s highest recognition.