“I didn’t mind not having local PR but…” – King Promise

Fresh off his big win at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), King Promise has addressed recent conversations around his public relations approach in Ghana. The singer, who walked away with four awards, including the coveted “Artiste of the Year”, spoke candidly during an interview on TV3’s New Day.

In response to public remarks about his limited PR presence locally in previous years, King Promise shared, “My team and I, you know, have conversations and we do listen to good criticism. I’ve had some PR in the UK and America for a while now and personally I didn’t mind not having local PR.”

The “5Star General” explained that because he lives in Accra and often does interviews himself, a local PR strategy didn’t seem necessary in the past. But he acknowledged that times have changed and spoke about taking a more “intentional” approach this year.

King Promise, Artiste of the Year – 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.

“I was on tour when everything started so the name Tilly came up and I was cool with it… We only needed to align her with my personality and my brand so they needed to be mindful of the message.”

He added that aside from engaging the services of Tilly Akua Nipaa, the rest of his strategy remained the same.

“That’s the only change we made. We didn’t make any drastic change. I think it’s about the intentionality, and that’s what I needed to do this year.”