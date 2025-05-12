Ad imageAd image
News

“I didn’t mind not having local PR but…” – King Promise

King Promise shares different perspective to having local PR and strategy to winning Artiste of the Year at the 26th TGMA.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
King Promise, Artiste of the Year - 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
King Promise, Artiste of the Year - 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.

Fresh off his big win at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), King Promise has addressed recent conversations around his public relations approach in Ghana. The singer, who walked away with four awards, including the coveted “Artiste of the Year”, spoke candidly during an interview on TV3’s New Day.

In response to public remarks about his limited PR presence locally in previous years, King Promise shared, “My team and I, you know, have conversations and we do listen to good criticism. I’ve had some PR in the UK and America for a while now and personally I didn’t mind not having local PR.”

The “5Star General” explained that because he lives in Accra and often does interviews himself, a local PR strategy didn’t seem necessary in the past. But he acknowledged that times have changed and spoke about taking a more “intentional” approach this year.

King Promise, Artiste of the Year - 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
King Promise, Artiste of the Year – 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.

“I was on tour when everything started so the name Tilly came up and I was cool with it… We only needed to align her with my personality and my brand so they needed to be mindful of the message.”

He added that aside from engaging the services of Tilly Akua Nipaa, the rest of his strategy remained the same.

“That’s the only change we made. We didn’t make any drastic change. I think it’s about the intentionality, and that’s what I needed to do this year.”

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
May this fuel our collective energy to collaborate more… – Camidoh
26th TGMA: King Promise crowned ‘Artiste of the Year’
26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA): Check out the full list of winners
King Promise is my ‘Artiste of the Year’ – Shatta Wale
Focus on the metrics – King Paluta replies critics
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Cover Artwork: Shake It To The Max (Fly) - MOLIY & Silent Addy 2025 Week 19: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

BNXN. Photo Credit: Empire
 Afrobeats sensation BNXN drops flirty new song “CUTESY” with visuals 
Africa
Rex Omar. Photo Credit: Rex Omar
Rex Omar clarifies ‘Detty December’ meaning after Speaker’s concerns
News
Beeztrap KOTM
Welcome To May 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
Yaw Darling. Photo Credit: Yaw Darling.
26th TGMA: Yaw Darling wins ‘Unsung Artiste of the Year’
News
Asiama
Asiama blends Highlife, Soul & Afrobeats in ‘Akoma’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cover Artwork: Shake It To The Max (Fly) - MOLIY & Silent Addy
2025 Week 19: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Shatta Wale
New Shatta Wale video ‘So Real, So Me’ celebrates loyalty and truth
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).
Stonebwoy, 2baba, Makhadzi, Eddy Kenzo, Nikita others storm Ethiopia as AU unveils AFRIMA 2025 Calendar, host city
Africa
5:55 by Reggie
Reggie drops ambitious new EP ‘Chronicles (The First Supper)’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music

You Might Also Like