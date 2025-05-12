Ad imageAd image
May this fuel our collective energy to collaborate more… – Camidoh

Camidoh shares a heartfelt message with fellow artists following the 26th TGMA.

Jude Tackie
Camidoh. Photo Credit: Camidoh/Instagram.
Ghanaian singer Camidoh has called on fellow artists to deepen collaboration and cultural pride following the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), held on May 10 at the Grand Arena in Accra.

In a tweet posted after the ceremony, Camidoh congratulated King Promise on winning Artiste of the Year and extended his best wishes to all winners.

Camidoh, one of Ghana’s brightest voices, reiterated the importance of unity in propelling Ghanaian music forward.

The 26th TGMA celebrated a diverse range of talents. While King Promise led with four awards, including Artiste of the Year, Best Afropop Song (Paris), Album/EP of the Year (True to Self), and Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste, other artists also made significant strides.

Stonebwoy secured three awards: Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Best Reggae/Dancehall Song (Psalm 23), and Best Music Video (Jejereje)

Kweku Smoke was honoured with Best HipHop/Hiplife Artiste, Best Rap Performance (Holy Ghost) and Best HipHop Song (Holy Ghost).

King Paluta clinched both Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year and Best Highlife song with “Aseda” while the producer of the song, Khendi Beatz secured the Producer of the Year.

Camidoh’s message resonates as a timely reminder of the collective strength within Ghana’s music industry. His tweet encourages Ghanaian artists to continue building bridges and celebrating their shared heritage.

A pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
