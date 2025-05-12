My work spoke for itself – King Promise on TGMA win

After winning Artiste of the Year at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), King Promise shared why he believed he would win. In an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3’s New Day, he said he believed his work spoke for itself. He talked about the hard work he put into his music.

According to King Promise, his main focus has always been the music. Everything else, he said, came second. In his words, “I tried to make sure I always put the music first. Whatever shenanigans follow is secondary for me. The primary thing is always the music.” He explained that staying focused on his craft helped him stay grounded.

Reflecting on the year under review, King Promise spoke proudly about the success of his album. He shared that he set a high standard for himself from the start. “I told myself I’ll make sure every song on this project can stand on its own,” he said. “So every song had to be a hit.”

According to him, it was a personal challenge that pushed him to go all out creatively. He added, “God being so good, with one album, I had several hits.

King Promise, Artiste of the Year – 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.

King Promise highlighted some of the standout tracks from his album, including “Terminator,” “Paris,” “Perfect Combi,” “Favourite Story,” and “Continental.” He expressed pride in how well each song performed. “It was nice,” he said. “For me, it’s just an achievement that I didn’t compromise.” Staying true to his vision, he made sure every track met his standards and connected with listeners.

King Promise also talked about the love and support he got from his fans. “The way people felt about it gave me the vim,” he said. Their excitement and encouragement made him believe the win was meant to be. “It had to be mine,” he added, feeling that their belief in him helped drive his success. With his fans behind him, he knew this victory was the result of both his hard work and their support.

Watch full interview here: