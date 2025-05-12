Ad imageAd image
News

My work spoke for itself – King Promise on TGMA win

King Promise, the newly crowned Artiste of the Year reacts to his TGMA win.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer
King Promise, Artiste of the Year - 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
King PromiseKing Promise/Instagram

After winning Artiste of the Year at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), King Promise shared why he believed he would win. In an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3’s New Day, he said he believed his work spoke for itself. He talked about the hard work he put into his music.

According to King Promise, his main focus has always been the music. Everything else, he said, came second. In his words, “I tried to make sure I always put the music first. Whatever shenanigans follow is secondary for me. The primary thing is always the music.” He explained that staying focused on his craft helped him stay grounded.

Reflecting on the year under review, King Promise spoke proudly about the success of his album. He shared that he set a high standard for himself from the start. “I told myself I’ll make sure every song on this project can stand on its own,” he said. “So every song had to be a hit.”

According to him, it was a personal challenge that pushed him to go all out creatively. He added, “God being so good, with one album, I had several hits.

King Promise, Artiste of the Year - 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
King Promise, Artiste of the Year – 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.

King Promise highlighted some of the standout tracks from his album, including “Terminator,” “Paris,” “Perfect Combi,” “Favourite Story,” and “Continental.” He expressed pride in how well each song performed. “It was nice,” he said. “For me, it’s just an achievement that I didn’t compromise.” Staying true to his vision, he made sure every track met his standards and connected with listeners.

King Promise also talked about the love and support he got from his fans. “The way people felt about it gave me the vim,” he said. Their excitement and encouragement made him believe the win was meant to be. “It had to be mine,” he added, feeling that their belief in him helped drive his success. With his fans behind him, he knew this victory was the result of both his hard work and their support.

Watch full interview here:

author avatar
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
See Full Bio
“I didn’t mind not having local PR but…” – King Promise
May this fuel our collective energy to collaborate more… – Camidoh
26th TGMA: King Promise crowned ‘Artiste of the Year’
26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA): Check out the full list of winners
King Promise is my ‘Artiste of the Year’ – Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByKatherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Jnr. Writer
Follow:
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
Previous Article King Promise, Artiste of the Year - 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram. “I didn’t mind not having local PR but…” – King Promise
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Yopoo! Kofi Mole releases new song with Reggie Osei & Kwaku DMC
Kofi Mole drops ‘B4 Da Album EP’ ahead of full album later this year
Music
Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall artist, Skonzhi. Photo Credit: Skonzhi
Skonzhi champions real love in a world full of doubt with ‘Hwana Ba’
Music
Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kold AF & Kold AF & Prettyboy D-O. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Kold AF Ignites 2025 with defiant new single “4GET IT” featuring Prettyboy D-O
Africa
Street rapper Kwesi Amewuga
Kwesi Amewuga teams up with Kweku Darlington on new song ‘No Love’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Cover Artwork: Shake It To The Max (Fly) - MOLIY & Silent Addy
2025 Week 19: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Shatta Wale
New Shatta Wale video ‘So Real, So Me’ celebrates loyalty and truth
Music
All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).
Stonebwoy, 2baba, Makhadzi, Eddy Kenzo, Nikita others storm Ethiopia as AU unveils AFRIMA 2025 Calendar, host city
Africa
Asiama
Asiama blends Highlife, Soul & Afrobeats in ‘Akoma’
Music
5:55 by Reggie
Reggie drops ambitious new EP ‘Chronicles (The First Supper)’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Eli Eli! Daughters of Glorious Jesus connects with Nsawam Prison Choir for new song
Music

You Might Also Like