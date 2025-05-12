TGMA 2025: MiPROMO artists win big on the night!

At the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 2025), Empress Gifty and Kofi Kinaata emerged as standout winners, reinforcing their positions as influential voices in Ghanaian music.

Empress Gifty claimed the Best Traditional Gospel Song award with her powerful and uplifting track Watch Me. Her win is a testament to her consistency, vocal strength, and deep connection with gospel music audiences.

The award highlights her continued relevance and artistry in a highly competitive category.

Kofi Kinaata, widely known for his lyrical prowess, took home the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award for his introspective hit Saman.

His ability to blend thought-provoking themes with relatable storytelling continues to set him apart in the Ghanaian music industry.

Both artists are supported by MiPROMO, one of Ghana’s leading digital distribution platforms.

MiPROMO manages Empress Gifty’s music distribution and YouTube presence and handles Kofi Kinaata’s YouTube channel, playing a crucial role in expanding their reach and influence.

Their TGMA victories underscore the power of digital platforms in shaping successful music careers today.