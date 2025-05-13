AratheJay hits 1Million plays for “Peace” on Audiomack

Ghanaian artist AratheJay has hit a major milestone with his song “Peace,” which has now recorded 1 million streams on Audiomack. The track, released exclusively on the platform on February 26, continues to resonate deeply with listeners.

On “Peace,” AratheJay delivers a message of calm and spiritual grounding. He urges listeners to hold on to faith in times of uncertainty rather than give in to panic. The track’s theme of trust in God and emotional resilience has contributed to its organic growth.

The streaming feat adds to an increasing momentum for the “C’est La Vie” hitmaker, who earned two nominations at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards; “New Artiste of the Year” and Best Afropop Song for “Jesus Christ 2″ featuring Black Sherif.

With more music on the way and his follow-up to his debut “Finding Nimo: The Capsule” in motion, AratheJay continues to prove he’s a name with growing relevance and reach.

“Peace” crossing the 1 million mark cements AratheJay’s position as an artist with substance, purpose, and a rising impact.