King Promise to sponsor Tilly’s master’s education as gesture of appreciation

Ghanaian music star King Promise has pledged to sponsor his publicist, Tilly Akua Nipa’s master’s education. The act recognises Tilly’s pivotal role in his success during the 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM, the “Terminator” hitmaker expressed deep appreciation for Tilly’s contribution as his official spokesperson and PR during this year’s TGMA run, culminating in a triumphant night for the artist.

King Promise described Tilly as “instrumental” in his campaign and announced that he would fully fund her pursuit of a master’s degree in Public Relations.

Tilly Akua Nipa, PR to King Promise. Photo Credit: Tilly Akua Nipa/Instagram.

“I believe she did a good job. I like Tilly and spoke with the team about sponsoring her master’s. She contributed to what we did, and I like her work throughout. She amplified the work I did under review. She didn’t step on any toes and was respectful to everyone, and I love that from her. The only little thing I can do to help is to sponsor her masters,” King Promise shared.

The 5 Star crooner won four Awards at the just ended 26th TGMA, including the coveted “Artiste of the Year”, “Best Afropop Song”, “Album of the Year”, and “Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year”