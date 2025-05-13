Ad imageAd image
News

Mavis Asante earns praise for TGMA 2025 tribute to Yaw Sarpong

Mavis Asante delivers powerful renditions of Yaw Sarpong’s classics at TGMA 2025, earning standing ovations and praise across social media.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer
Singer Mavis Asante
Singer Mavis AsantePhoto Credit: Mavis Asante

At the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 2025), Mavis Asante delivered one of the night’s most talked-about performances during a moving tribute to gospel legend Yaw Sarpong.

Taking center stage, Asante performed near-flawless renditions of Sarpong’s beloved classics, including Tenabea Foforo and Yen Nka Nkyere Yen Agya.

Her ability to channel the spirit and soul of the originals while adding her own vocal depth made the performance an instant hit.

Mavis Asante – Yaw Sarpong TGMA 2025 Tribute Performance

Social media erupted in praise, with many fans describing her delivery as “heavenly” and “worthy of the legend himself.”

Her control, emotive expression, and deep reverence for the material turned the segment into a standout moment of the evening.

For many viewers, Mavis Asante didn’t just honor Yaw Sarpong—she elevated his legacy, introducing his timeless messages to a new generation.

The performance also marked a powerful reminder of Asante’s artistry and rising influence in Ghanaian gospel music.

author avatar
Worla Quist, Ghana Music
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
See Full Bio
26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA): Check out the full list of winners
TGMA 2025 Predictions: Who Wins What
TGMA 2025 updates nominations and clarifies category rules
26th TGMA: Netizens react to nominee announcements, call out snubs
Kofi Kinaata shines with multiple TGMA 2025 nominations
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article King Promise, Artiste of the Year - 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram. King Promise to sponsor Tilly’s master’s education as gesture of appreciation
Next Article Kwaw Kese. Photo Credit: Kwaw Kese/Instagram. Watch: Kwaw Kese lightly jabs Stonebwoy after AOTY miss
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Kold AF & Kold AF & Prettyboy D-O. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Kold AF Ignites 2025 with defiant new single “4GET IT” featuring Prettyboy D-O
Africa
Sahene. Photo Credit: Sahene
Sahene’s ‘Gears’ is Accra’s new sleeper hit
Music
Kweku Smoke. Photo Credit: Kweku Smoke.
Watch: Davido co-signs Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke
News
Yopoo! Kofi Mole releases new song with Reggie Osei & Kwaku DMC
Kofi Mole drops ‘B4 Da Album EP’ ahead of full album later this year
Music
MiPROMO-managed TGMA Winners
TGMA 2025: MiPROMO artists win big on the night!
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kwaku DMC
Kwaku DMC honours motherhood with new song ‘Mama’
Music
Gucci Riddim Africa
DJ Champagne curates ‘Gucci Riddim Africa’ feat. Iwan, Osagyefo & more
Music
Young Dickson A.K.A. YD. Photo Credit: Young Dickson A.K.A. YD/Facebook
Young Dickson A.K.A. YD and Strongman aims for new heights with latest track “Thyself”
Music
Cover Artwork: Shake It To The Max (Fly) - MOLIY & Silent Addy
2025 Week 19: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Shatta Wale
New Shatta Wale video ‘So Real, So Me’ celebrates loyalty and truth
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music

You Might Also Like