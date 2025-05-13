Mavis Asante earns praise for TGMA 2025 tribute to Yaw Sarpong

At the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 2025), Mavis Asante delivered one of the night’s most talked-about performances during a moving tribute to gospel legend Yaw Sarpong.

Taking center stage, Asante performed near-flawless renditions of Sarpong’s beloved classics, including Tenabea Foforo and Yen Nka Nkyere Yen Agya.

Her ability to channel the spirit and soul of the originals while adding her own vocal depth made the performance an instant hit.

Mavis Asante – Yaw Sarpong TGMA 2025 Tribute Performance

Social media erupted in praise, with many fans describing her delivery as “heavenly” and “worthy of the legend himself.”

Her control, emotive expression, and deep reverence for the material turned the segment into a standout moment of the evening.

For many viewers, Mavis Asante didn’t just honor Yaw Sarpong—she elevated his legacy, introducing his timeless messages to a new generation.

The performance also marked a powerful reminder of Asante’s artistry and rising influence in Ghanaian gospel music.