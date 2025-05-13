Watch: Kwaw Kese lightly jabs Stonebwoy after AOTY miss

It seems the rivalry is still playful as Hiplife veteran Kwaw Kese takes to social media to throw a cheeky jab at Afro-Dancehall icon Stonebwoy. This follows the latter’s miss at this year’s coveted Artiste of the Year award at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

In the light-hearted clip shared on social media, Kwaw Kese is seen singing a familiar Ewe gospel tune, this time with an dramatic slang and delivery that fans quickly interpreted as a subtle nod to Stonebwoy, who is of Ewe heritage. While no names were mentioned, the timing and tone didn’t go unnoticed.

Stonebwoy, who was in the running for the night’s top honour, walked away with three awards; Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year for “Psalm 23,” and Best Music Video for Jejereje—but ceded the Artiste of the Year crown to King Promise.

While some fans saw Kwaw Kese’s video as playful teasing, others took it as a simple case of industry banter. The two artists share years in the Ghanaian music space and have crossed paths on multiple occasions.

The video has certainly added a humorous twist to post-TGMA conversations, reminding fans that sometimes, even in competition, there’s room for a little fun.