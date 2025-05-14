Africori celebrates Kweku Smoke’s triple win at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

It was a big night for Ghanaian rap sensation Kweku Smoke at the 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA). The Africori artist took home three major awards, cementing his place as one of the country’s leading voices in hip hop.

Hosted at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, Saturday night’s ceremony brought together the best of Ghana’s music industry for an unforgettable celebration of creativity, impact and sound. Amid fierce competition and standout performances, Kweku Smoke emerged as a clear fan and industry favourite, winning:

The wins mark a defining moment in Kweku Smoke’s journey, as he continues to push boundaries with his fearless lyricism and genre-fluid style. Performing in Twi, Pidgin, and English, his music reflects the energy of Accra’s streets and the evolution of African hip hop.

Adding to the evening’s success, Africori also celebrated a win for African Song of the Year, awarded to Tito M and Yuppe, the hitmakers of the single Tshwala Bam, another landmark track distributed by the company.

Speaking after the ceremony, Kweku Smoke shared:

“This moment means everything to me. To be recognised on such a big platform for music that comes from the heart — it’s a blessing. Shoutout to my fans, my team, and everyone who’s been rocking with me from day one. These wins are for all of us. Ghana to the world.”

Kweku Smoke’s triple win at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards. Photo Credit: TGMA

Kweku Smoke first gained national attention after a co-sign from Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie, which led to their collaboration on Yedin. Since then, he’s carved out his lane, building a reputation for sharp delivery and authenticity.

With momentum behind him and a growing catalogue of hits, Kweku Smoke is setting the pace for the future of Ghanaian hip hop.