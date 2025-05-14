Piesie Esther reveals her mother’s advice inspired the song “Empareme”

Gospel musician Piesie Esther has opened up about the inspiration behind her hit song “Empareme”. In an exclusive interview on “Mum Made Her”, she revealed that the song was born out of her mother’s heartfelt advice. She explained that her mother’s words touched her deeply and moved her to put them into music.

Piesie Esther recounted going through a difficult moment as she felt unsure about where her life was heading. During that period, her mother sat her down and shared her personal story. That conversation gave Piesie Esther a new perspective. It helped her find strength and clarity in the middle of her struggles.

Piesie Esther shared that during their conversation, her mother opened up about her own struggles in Kumasi. Life had been incredibly tough, but her mother remained determined. “She told me how hard life was for her in Kumasi,” Piesie Esther recalled. “But she said no matter how difficult things got, she would never go back to the village.”

Her mother made that decision with her children in mind. She focused on their future and chose to push through the hardship rather than give up.

Award-winning Piesie Esther. Photo Credit: Piesie Esther

She shared the hardships she faced in Kumasi and how she never gave up. “No matter how hard life was, I had to endure it and see what the Lord would do for me,” she said. This advice deeply impacted Piesie Esther. As a result, she took those words to heart and told herself that going backward in life was not her portion. With that in mind, she moved forward with renewed faith and determination.

Her mother’s words guided her through tough times. She learned the importance of perseverance and faith. With that wisdom, she decided never to look back. Instead, she moved forward with determination and trust in God. Each day, those lessons continue to shape her path.

Watch full video here:











