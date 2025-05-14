Ad imageAd image
Sahene is becoming the toast of Accra’s Hiphop scene

From industry tastemakers to fans, Sahene “Gears” is being hailed as one of the best tracks of the year.

Rapper Sahene
Rapper SahenePhoto Credit: Sahene

Ghanaian rapper Sahene is quickly emerging as one of the most exciting new voices in Hip-Hop with his hit track Gears.

With accolades pouring in from all corners of the internet and more ears tuning in by the dozen, Sahene’s “Gears” is shaping up to be a sleeper hit—a track so good, Hip-Hop fans are asking, “Why isn’t this viral yet?”

The Ghanaian rapper has become one of this year’s most exciting discoveries, with fans labeling him as criminally underrated.

Watch Gears by Sahene

Industry tastemakers, including Kwadwo Sheldon of The Breakdown with KSS, have praised “Gears”, calling it “an anthem for the boys” due to how relatable it is.

Despite being released almost four months ago, “Gears” continues to dominate the conversation in Accra’s vibrant Hip-Hop scene.

There’s more of where that came from, and fans can expect nothing but class from here onwards

Sahene

Sahene’s crisp delivery, relatable lyrics, and punchlines have earned him comparisons to British rapper Dave and U.S. artist Roddy Ricch.

Sahene remains unfazed by any “one-hit-wonder” critiques. “My team and I always knew we were on to something big from day one,” he shared.

With his versatile style blending Afrobeats, Drill, and Hip-Hop, Sahene is proving to be a force in the industry. Fans can expect much more as he continues to rise. Stay tuned.

Sahene’s ‘Gears’ is Accra’s new sleeper hit
DSCVRY: Sahene, A New Voice for a Generation Figuring it out in Real Time
