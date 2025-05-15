Ad imageAd image
Awards should pay attention to the emerging artist – Baaba J

Baaba J urges local award bodies to do more in recognizing the vibrant and often overlooked emerging artist community.

Baaba J for the49thstreet. Credit: the49thstreet.
Baaba J for the49thstreet. Credit: the49thstreet.

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Baaba J is calling for greater recognition of emerging talents within Ghana’s award ecosystems. In a recent exclusive interview with the49thstreet, the budding star opened up about her views on local recognition, the challenges new artists face, and the need for Ghana’s award institutions to cast a wider net.

“I feel these awards do not really pay attention to the emerging artists’ space. There are times I feel the awards do not fully represent what has gone on in the year,” Baaba J shared candidly.

Her comments highlight a growing sentiment among promising creatives who feel sidelined during annual award seasons despite making meaningful contributions to the music landscape.

Baaba J for the49thstreet. Credit: the49thstreet.
Baaba J for the49thstreet. Credit: the49thstreet.

Baaba J, known for her genre-bending sound and honest songwriting, has steadily built a loyal following over the years, and her music continues to resonate beyond Ghana’s borders. While international accolades remain a dream for many African artists, Baaba J emphasized the importance and difficulty of being celebrated at home.

“Everybody wants to get a Grammy, and I personally want to get a Grammy. But I also think that one of the best things is to be recognized by your own people, which is one of the hardest things to do. Sometimes you are recognized by your people, and the world does not recognize you, or you are recognized by the world and not by your people.”

Her remarks arrive at a time when conversations around inclusion, transparency, and relevance in Ghana’s music award culture have intensified. Many think it’s time for big award ceremonies to change and represent the entire range of talent propelling the music forward, especially as rising artists continue to influence the industry’s sound direction.

Remarkable Collaborations Between Ghana and Nigeria in Recent Years
Baaba J drops live performance of her, ‘In Pursuit of Happiness’ EP
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Discover the Sound of November 2024: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
EP Review: ‘In Pursuit of Happiness’ – Baaba J
