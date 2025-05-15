I’m focused on my first album – Baaba J reveals

After a steady run of compelling EPs and a successful headline show in 2023, Ghanaian alté-soul singer Baaba J has revealed that she is taking time off the regular release circuit to focus on her long-anticipated debut album.

In a recent exclusive interview with the49thstreet, Baaba J spoke openly about her next phase as an artist—one marked by intentionality, creative clarity, and long-term vision.

“What I’m doing this year is I’m focusing on writing a lot. I’m focusing on my first album, which should be available maybe next year or in the next two years,” she said.

“I am going to dedicate myself to getting it right, the direction and the right collaborations. So, I’m just taking time away to focus on that, and I’ll do a few shows.”

Baaba J. Photo Credit: Baaba J.

The announcement comes on the heels of her latest EP, “In Pursuit of Happiness“, released in early 2024, a vulnerable and sonically rich project that deepened her reputation as one of Ghana’s most distinct voices in the alternative space. Her previous works, including her breakout debut “Lumumba St.” (2020) and the genre-blending “Okay Baby, Let’s Do This” (2023), have charted her growth from an experimental newcomer into a fully realized creative force.

Her last headline show on December 17, 2023, further proved her ability to command a live audience, bringing together a dedicated community of fans and collaborators.

While Baaba J confirmed that she may release merchandise and play a few shows along the way, her main priority remains crafting an album that reflects her evolution, on her own terms.

“I’m focused on working on the album,” she added. “I want it to feel right, and I want it to be a true representation of who I am now.”

Being one of the few musicians in Ghana making room for alté, neo-soul, and introspective pop, Baaba J’s dedication to her artistic path serves as a welcome reminder of the importance of taking one’s time, particularly in a field that sometimes requires the reverse.