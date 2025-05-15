Ad imageAd image
King Promise to electrify Basketball Africa League with epic halftime show

King Promise will light up Kigali with an unforgettable halftime show at the Nile Conference of the Basketball Africa League.

King Promise, fresh off winning Artiste of the Year at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA 2025), is set to take Kigali by storm with a high-energy halftime Basketball Africa League performance.

The performance will take place during the Nile Conference of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), where top teams from across the continent will battle for supremacy.

Known for chart-topping hits, King Promise brings his unique fusion of rhythms and heartfelt lyrics to one of Africa’s premier basketball events.

This performance marks a major milestone for King Promise, whose recent TGMA 2025 win solidifies his position as Ghana’s best, and one of the continent’s most influential artists.

At the Nile Conference, he will blend music and sport, offering fans an unforgettable experience celebrating African talent.

With his infectious energy and powerful stage presence, King Promise is sure to deliver a halftime show that resonates with both music lovers and basketball fans alike.

