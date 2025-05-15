TGMA 2025: Guinness Smooth brought the vibes, the style and the flavour

When creativity, culture, and music collide, something magical happens; and this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) was living proof. Back for its second year as an official partner, Guinness Smooth helped shape the night with the right spark.

From the red carpet to the main stage, the energy was unmistakably Ghanaian and unapologetically bold. TGMA 2025 was a full-on celebration of self-expression, originality, and flair. And right at the heart of it all? Guinness Smooth.

A Stout with Swagger

For those still catching up, Guinness Smooth is the effortlessly cool cousin in the Guinness family. Think bold flavor but with a smoother finish, perfect for nights where confidence, creativity, and personal style take center stage. Its “Make It Yours” platform is all about empowering Ghanaians to show up as their authentic selves, and TGMA 2025 offered the perfect stage to do just that.

Guinness Smooth booth at TGMA 2025.

Style, Sound, and Self-Expression

This year’s theme, “Proudly Made in Ghana,” was a salute to local talent and cultural pride; values that align perfectly with the Guinness Smooth vibe. Whether it was a tailored suit paired with kicks or traditional fabrics reinvented with edgy cuts, the fashion was fierce and personal. The red carpet originally made for photo ops, turned into a runway of individuality.

And speaking of runways…

Guinness Smooth booth at TGMA 2025.

The Guinness Smooth Runway Took Over

One of the night’s standout moments was the Guinness Smooth Runway Experience. This wasn’t your average catwalk. Ghanaian icons like Okyeame Kwame, Efya, Kalybos, Zigi, and Jubed lit up the stage alongside fashion-forward influencers like Made in Ghana, ElikemTay, Wesley Kesse, and Owuraku Ampofo. Each look told a story: equal parts bold, creative, and proudly Ghanaian. It was the ultimate expression of the “Make It Yours” spirit.

More Than Just a Drink

Guinness Smooth sponsored the event and elevated it. Guests enjoyed smooth tastings in curated lounges and stylish brand zones scattered across the arena. With its easy-drinking vibe and confident character, the stout became part of the night’s rhythm; woven into the fashion, the conversations, and the celebrations.

Guinness Smooth booth at TGMA 2025.

A Toast to Local Creativity

Beyond the glamour, Guinness Smooth’s presence at TGMA is a reflection of a commitment to Ghana’s cultural and creative landscape. From fashion and music to bold, everyday expressions of identity, the brand continues to champion the creators, disruptors, and tastemakers shaping what it means to be Ghanaian today.

As the lights dimmed on TGMA 2025, one thing was clear: Creativity met confidence. Flavor met flair. And just like that, the night became unforgettable, with Guinness Smooth.