News

ICYMI: “Shake It To the Max” hits no.1 on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart

MOLIY earns first No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart with the remix of Shake It To the Max (Fly) remix featuring Silent Addy, Skillibeng, and Shenseea.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
MOLIY, Billboad #1 with "Shake it to the Max". Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
MOLIY, Billboad #1 with "Shake it to the Max". Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.

Ghanaian singer MOLIY and producer Silent Addy have earned their first No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart with “Shake It To the Max (Fly),” a remix featuring Jamaican stars Skillibeng and Shenseea. The song reached the top spot on the May 16, 2025 chart, ending the five-month reign of Tyla’s “Push 2 Start”.

The song, originally released in November 2024, gained momentum through a viral TikTok dance challenge. Its 2025 remix fuses Afrobeats and dancehall, led by Skillibeng’s opening verse and Shenseea’s bold delivery.

Moliy. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram
Moliy. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram

The track logged over 2.9 million U.S. streams and 500 downloads between May 2–8, according to Luminate. It also climbed from No. 136 to No. 111 on the Billboard Global 200 and held the No. 1 position on the U.K.’s Official Afrobeats Chart for seven consecutive weeks. It currently ranks No. 3 on the World Digital Song Sales chart.

With a cameo from Elephant Man in its music video, “Shake It To the Max” blends Ghanaian-American and Jamaican influences, marking a major moment in Afrobeats’ continued global rise.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Moliy talks about her partnership with Amaarae
Efya deserves more love – Moliy
Watch: Moliy performs “Shake It To The Max” (Fly) On The Radar with party vibes
Ghanaians Do Love Amaarae and So Does She
Consumers are not Blameless in the Discourse
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Genre-blending vocalist, songwriter, and producer Celeste Ojatula with Dwin, The Stoic“ & Timilehin Osinowo. Photo Credit: St. Claire Records Celeste Ojatula joins St. Claire Records, debuts new single “Sigh (Remix)” ft. Dwin, The Stoic
Next Article King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram. Let’s inspire, not compete – King Promise after AOTY win
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).
Stonebwoy, 2baba, Makhadzi, Eddy Kenzo, Nikita others storm Ethiopia as AU unveils AFRIMA 2025 Calendar, host city
Africa
Kweku Smoke performs at the 26th TGMAs. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Africori celebrates Kweku Smoke’s triple win at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards
News
Camidoh. Photo Credit: Camidoh/Instagram.
May this fuel our collective energy to collaborate more… – Camidoh
News
Enam
Enam tells a powerful story of spiritual redemption in new ‘Afa’ music video
Music
Strongman
King Is Here! Strongman solidifies his crown with new song feat. Kweku Flick
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Genre-blending vocalist, songwriter, and producer Celeste Ojatula with Dwin, The Stoic“ & Timilehin Osinowo. Photo Credit: St. Claire Records
Celeste Ojatula joins St. Claire Records, debuts new single “Sigh (Remix)” ft. Dwin, The Stoic
Africa
South Africa’s award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Lady Zamar. Photo Credit: Lady Zamar
Lady Zamar unveils a new musical era with bold single “Russian Roulette”
Africa
MOGmusic
MOGmusic celebrates God’s Grace with new song ‘Thanksgiving’
Music
Gemini Orleans
Gemini Orleans drops ‘Came Up From Nothing’ – A story of ambition and resilience
Music
Lasmid - Olivia. Credit: YouTube
Lasmid premieres captivating visuals for hit single “Olivia”
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music

You Might Also Like