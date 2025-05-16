ICYMI: “Shake It To the Max” hits no.1 on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart

Ghanaian singer MOLIY and producer Silent Addy have earned their first No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart with “Shake It To the Max (Fly),” a remix featuring Jamaican stars Skillibeng and Shenseea. The song reached the top spot on the May 16, 2025 chart, ending the five-month reign of Tyla’s “Push 2 Start”.

The song, originally released in November 2024, gained momentum through a viral TikTok dance challenge. Its 2025 remix fuses Afrobeats and dancehall, led by Skillibeng’s opening verse and Shenseea’s bold delivery.

Moliy. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram

The track logged over 2.9 million U.S. streams and 500 downloads between May 2–8, according to Luminate. It also climbed from No. 136 to No. 111 on the Billboard Global 200 and held the No. 1 position on the U.K.’s Official Afrobeats Chart for seven consecutive weeks. It currently ranks No. 3 on the World Digital Song Sales chart.

With a cameo from Elephant Man in its music video, “Shake It To the Max” blends Ghanaian-American and Jamaican influences, marking a major moment in Afrobeats’ continued global rise.