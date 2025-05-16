Let’s inspire, not compete – King Promise after AOTY win

King Promise, the reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) “Artiste of the Year” is calling on fellow Ghanaian artists to come together.

Speaking on Hitz FM, the “Paris” hitmaker urged his colleagues to move past rivalry. He called for support and collaboration. He believes the industry will go further if artists lift each other up

King Promise emphasized on the need for togetherness as an industry. “What we can change as artists is to come together,” he said. He doesn’t believe in working alone. “We can’t say ‘Ghana to the world’ and be moving individually.” To him, actions matter. “I try to involve and engage my brothers in the industry from time to time.” He wants every artiste to do the same. Together, he believes, they can make a stronger impact.

King Promise, Artiste of the Year – 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.

“I’ve pulled out for everybody when they needed me,” King Promise touts. “I’ve done collaborations with anyone who needed me.” He highlighted how he involves others in his journey, saying, “I’ve had Olivetheboy on tour with me, Quamina Mp, Camidoh.”

He pointed out how they’ve worked together as a unit, adding, “That’s where we collaborate as a unit, just like our cousins in Nigeria do.”

“I believe it’s about time we come together,” King Promise said. “We need to make music with each other and push as a unit.” He emphasized the need to change the mindset. “We need to stop seeing each other as competition.” Instead, he believes, “We should let it inspire us.”

He added, “The mindset has to change. When you see your brother doing something, it should feel like motivation. You should think, ‘Damn, if my brother did this, I can do that too,’ instead of ‘Why him and not me?’ It’s time for a shift.

Watch interview here: