News

Let’s inspire, not compete – King Promise after AOTY win

The industry needs unity, not division says newly crowned Artiste of the Year at the TGMA 2025.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer
King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
King PromisePhoto Credit: King Promise/Instagram

King Promise, the reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) “Artiste of the Year” is calling on fellow Ghanaian artists to come together.

Speaking on Hitz FM, the “Paris” hitmaker urged his colleagues to move past rivalry. He called for support and collaboration. He believes the industry will go further if artists lift each other up

King Promise emphasized on the need for togetherness as an industry. “What we can change as artists is to come together,” he said. He doesn’t believe in working alone. “We can’t say ‘Ghana to the world’ and be moving individually.” To him, actions matter. “I try to involve and engage my brothers in the industry from time to time.” He wants every artiste to do the same. Together, he believes, they can make a stronger impact.

King Promise, Artiste of the Year - 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
King Promise, Artiste of the Year – 26th TGMA. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.

“I’ve pulled out for everybody when they needed me,” King Promise touts. “I’ve done collaborations with anyone who needed me.” He highlighted how he involves others in his journey, saying, “I’ve had Olivetheboy on tour with me, Quamina Mp, Camidoh.”

He pointed out how they’ve worked together as a unit, adding, “That’s where we collaborate as a unit, just like our cousins in Nigeria do.”

“I believe it’s about time we come together,” King Promise said. “We need to make music with each other and push as a unit.” He emphasized the need to change the mindset. “We need to stop seeing each other as competition.” Instead, he believes, “We should let it inspire us.”

He added, “The mindset has to change. When you see your brother doing something, it should feel like motivation. You should think, ‘Damn, if my brother did this, I can do that too,’ instead of ‘Why him and not me?’ It’s time for a shift.

Watch interview here:

author avatar
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
See Full Bio
King Promise to electrify Basketball Africa League with epic halftime show
Watch: Kwaw Kese lightly jabs Stonebwoy after AOTY miss
Mavis Asante earns praise for TGMA 2025 tribute to Yaw Sarpong
King Promise to sponsor Tilly’s master’s education as gesture of appreciation
My work spoke for itself – King Promise on TGMA win
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByKatherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Jnr. Writer
Follow:
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
Previous Article MOLIY, Billboad #1 with "Shake it to the Max". Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram. ICYMI: “Shake It To the Max” hits no.1 on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats chart
Next Article Ess Thee Legend. Photo Credit: Ess Thee Legend. Ess Thee Legend taps into Afro-House for new single “Crave”
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Rapper Sahene
Sahene is becoming the toast of Accra’s Hiphop scene
News
Hypeman, Kojo Manuel and DJ Vyrusky. Photo Credit: Elite PR
Kojo Manuel and DJ Vyrusky make history with first hypeman-DJ set at Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2025
News
Nigerian artist, Swayvee. Photo Credit: Warner Music Africa
Swayvee breaks through with viral single “US,” a mid-tempo anthem for unity and sacrifice
Africa
King Promise. Photo Credit: King Promise/Instagram.
King Promise is my ‘Artiste of the Year’ – Shatta Wale
News
Genre-blending vocalist, songwriter, and producer Celeste Ojatula with Dwin, The Stoic“ & Timilehin Osinowo. Photo Credit: St. Claire Records
Celeste Ojatula joins St. Claire Records, debuts new single “Sigh (Remix)” ft. Dwin, The Stoic
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

Ess Thee Legend. Photo Credit: Ess Thee Legend.
Ess Thee Legend taps into Afro-House for new single “Crave”
Music
South Africa’s award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Lady Zamar. Photo Credit: Lady Zamar
Lady Zamar unveils a new musical era with bold single “Russian Roulette”
Africa
Strongman
King Is Here! Strongman solidifies his crown with new song feat. Kweku Flick
Music
MOGmusic
MOGmusic celebrates God’s Grace with new song ‘Thanksgiving’
Music
Gemini Orleans
Gemini Orleans drops ‘Came Up From Nothing’ – A story of ambition and resilience
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Wobe Kumi by Bosheba
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
Music
Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music

You Might Also Like