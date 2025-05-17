Dada KD passes away; Ghana mourns Highlife star

Ghana is mourning the sudden passing of legendary Highlife artist Dada KD, who died just a week before a highly anticipated performance in London.

Known for timeless hits like Fatia Fata Nkrumah and Odo Mu Anigyie, Dada KD was more than a singer — he was a cultural icon, a lyrical storyteller, and a master of blending romance with political undertones.

Listen to Fatia Fata Nkrumah

Fans remember him not just for his velvet voice, but for the emotions his music stirred — whether at weddings, parties, or quiet evenings on the porch with a transistor radio. His death leaves a deep void in the Ghanaian music scene.

Though the microphone has gone silent, Dada KD’s legacy lives on through the melodies he gave us. As we mourn, we also celebrate a man whose music will forever echo in our hearts.

Watch the video for Odo Mu Anigye

Rest in peace, legend. Your songs remain our soundtrack.