News

Dada KD passes away; Ghana mourns Highlife star

Dada KD, famed for hits like “Fatia Fata Nkrumah”, has died suddenly. His music lives on as fans remember his timeless legacy.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Highlife singer Dada KD
Highlife singer Dada KDPhoto Credit: Dada KD

Ghana is mourning the sudden passing of legendary Highlife artist Dada KD, who died just a week before a highly anticipated performance in London.

Contents
Listen to Fatia Fata NkrumahWatch the video for Odo Mu Anigye

Known for timeless hits like Fatia Fata Nkrumah and Odo Mu Anigyie, Dada KD was more than a singer — he was a cultural icon, a lyrical storyteller, and a master of blending romance with political undertones.

Listen to Fatia Fata Nkrumah

Fans remember him not just for his velvet voice, but for the emotions his music stirred — whether at weddings, parties, or quiet evenings on the porch with a transistor radio. His death leaves a deep void in the Ghanaian music scene.

Though the microphone has gone silent, Dada KD’s legacy lives on through the melodies he gave us. As we mourn, we also celebrate a man whose music will forever echo in our hearts.

Watch the video for Odo Mu Anigye

Rest in peace, legend. Your songs remain our soundtrack.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
King Is Here! Strongman solidifies his crown with new song feat. Kweku Flick
Africori celebrates Kweku Smoke’s triple win at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards
Kojo Manuel and DJ Vyrusky make history with first hypeman-DJ set at Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2025
New Music: Bosheba sends a strong message with ‘Mensosor Woso’
TGMA 2025: MiPROMO artists win big on the night!
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Akyereba Grace Akyereba Grace inspires with new Gospel song ‘Wa Sore Ama Me’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Singer Mavis Asante
Mavis Asante earns praise for TGMA 2025 tribute to Yaw Sarpong
News
Young Dickson A.K.A. YD. Photo Credit: Young Dickson A.K.A. YD/Facebook
Young Dickson A.K.A. YD and Strongman aims for new heights with latest track “Thyself”
Music
Enam
Enam tells a powerful story of spiritual redemption in new ‘Afa’ music video
Music
Genre-blending vocalist, songwriter, and producer Celeste Ojatula with Dwin, The Stoic & Rhaffy. Photo Credit: The Samuel Cosmos
Celeste Ojatula joins St. Claire Records, debuts new single “Sigh (Remix)” ft. Dwin, The Stoic
Africa
Ess Thee Legend. Photo Credit: Ess Thee Legend.
Ess Thee Legend taps into Afro-House for new single “Crave”
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Akyereba Grace
Akyereba Grace inspires with new Gospel song ‘Wa Sore Ama Me’
Music
EMELIA
Tables Turn! EMELIA features Kofi Jamar in powerful new collaboration
Music
Okese1
Okese1 returns with ‘I Never Left’, a new album
Music
Rapper Oseikrom Sikanii
Oseikrom Sikanii and Kofi Mole celebrate beauty in catchy new song ‘Fine Girl’
Music
Trendsetter Kweku Darlington
Fall in love again with ‘Stay With Me’ by Kweku Darlington
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Kwame Acheampong H. Photo Credit: Kwame Acheampong H
Ghanaian-American artist Kwame Acheampong H announces uplifting Pop Gospel single “Praise Will Rise” – Out May 21
News
Daughters of Glorious Jesus
Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrates Otumfuor Osei Tutu II birthday with new song
Music
6 To 6 ft. Okese 1 - Strongman. Credit: YouTube
6 To 6! Strongman drops new street banger featuring Okese 1
Music
Kofi Kinaata
New music! Kofi Kinaata warns of consequences in ‘Aban Kaba’
Music
Jubylant
Jubylant serves romance on a platter with ‘Suya’ feat. Simi
Music

You Might Also Like