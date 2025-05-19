News

It felt amazing – OliveTheBoy on Indigo O2 performance

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah
Sensational singer Olivetheboy in a recent interview on BBC Xtra, reflected on his recent performance at the Indigo O2 venue in London.

He said it felt amazing to see so many people connect with his music, especially so far from home. “It felt amazing,” he said. Olivetheboy added that moments like these remind him why he does what he does. For him, it’s just the beginning.

Olivetheboy was moved by the crowd’s response. He shared how powerful it felt to hear fans overseas sing his songs word for word. “To be able to have these people sing back to back… the fact that you made a song from Ghana and it’s over here, you know, people singing it back to back from here — it was amazing.” For him, it was more than just a performance. It was a moment of pride and proof that Ghanaian music is reaching the world.

OliveTheBoy entered the music scene in 2022 and has kept the momentum ever since. He continues to drop hits that resonate with fans across borders. He is best known for songs like “Goodsin”, “Asylum”, and several others. With each release, he proves his range and consistency. Clearly, he is a one of the brightest talents from the country.

The Indigo O2 stage has hosted performances from many top artists, including Wizkid, Davido, and Stonebwoy. For the Ghanaian sensation, stepping onto that stage for the first time was a huge moment. Moreover, being the youngest among them made it even more special. Despite the pressure, he delivered with confidence. “It felt amazing,” he said. Without a doubt, it was a proud moment in his journey.

Watch interview here:

Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
You Might Also Like