‘Love it’ – MrBeast joins the MOLIY train

Ghanaian singer MOLIY continues to gain international traction as American YouTuber and entrepreneur MrBeast has joined the list of global fans showing love to her latest single.

MrBeast responded to MOLIY’s X (Twitter) post which indicates he featured on Instagram, with her song, “Shake It To The Max (FLY)”.

With a simple but impactful comment, MrBeast replied, “Love it.”

Guys @MrBeast just posted my song on the gram go say hi from the cocosss🤭🤭🤭❤️ pic.twitter.com/S4DdBcXtHr — MOLIY (@moliymusic) May 18, 2025

The record, which features Silent Addy, Shenseea, and Skillibeng, has become a viral sensation across platforms. MOLIY’s vibrant post announcing the single’s growing success also included her appearance on a Billboard chart.

First introduced to global audiences through her standout feature on Amaarae’s “Sad Girlz Luv Money” in 2020, MOLIY has steadily carved a space for herself in the Afropop and dancehall scenes.

Love it! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 19, 2025

With “Shake It To The Max,” she taps into a cross-cultural appeal, teaming up with Jamaican heavyweights and riding the global wave of African artists gaining visibility in mainstream markets.

MrBeast’s endorsement is one of many signs that MOLIY’s momentum is building far beyond the continent.