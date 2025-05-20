Moliy scores spot on Spotify’s 2025 ‘Songs of Summer’ list

“Shake It To The Max” (Fly) in Spotify’s 2025 ‘Songs of Summer’ list. Credit:Spotify.

This recognition follows her growing momentum in international markets, especially through her fusion of Afro-pop, dancehall, and alternative influences.

The “Songs of Summer” list has become a benchmark for global hits, often predicting tracks that go viral or chart across territories. For MOLIY, it’s another step toward establishing herself as a force beyond the continent.