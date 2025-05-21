Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nominees to be announced live on UTV this Saturday

The highly anticipated Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) 2025 returns for its 6th edition with a major announcement this weekend!

The official nominee unveiling for GMA-USA @6 will air live on UTV’s United Showbiz this Saturday, May 24 at 9 PM (GMT). Hosted by some of Ghana’s most prominent entertainment figures, this televised segment will spotlight the exceptional talent set to be honored at this year’s awards.

The Ghana Music Awards USA @6 awards night is set for August 16, 2025, at Claridge Hotel, Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States.

The event promises a night of glamour, electrifying performances, and the celebration of Ghanaian musical excellence across the globe.

Now in its sixth year, GMA-USA continues to recognize and reward the contributions of Ghanaian musicians both at home and in the diaspora.

With categories spanning Highlife, Hiplife, Gospel, and Afrobeat, the awards serve as a cultural bridge connecting Africa and America through music.

Secure your seat for the awards night by grabbing your tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghana-music-awards-usa-6-tickets-1250788805989 and be part of this unforgettable celebration of Ghanaian music.

Don’t miss the official nominees announcement this Saturday, May 24 on United Showbiz, and mark your calendars for the awards night on August 16, 2025. Come celebrate a night of unforgettable entertainment and musical brilliance at GMA-USA @6!