Manye Fi aims to sell out O2 Arena

British-Ghanaian Afrobeats rising star Manye Fi caused a stir on X after tweeting, “If Asake sold out the O2 with Yoruba, Manye Fi can sell out the O2 with Ga.”

The bold statement quickly went viral, earning over 160,000 views in two days and trending among Ga-diaspora communities in Ghana and the UK.

The momentum intensified when Stonebwoy responded: “Powerful.. Resilience”. Cina Soul also joined in with a supportive retweet, suggesting a growing wave of Ga-language representation in global Afrobeats.

Listen to Ta Ta Ta by Manye Fi

Fan reactions poured in. Influencer @TheGaBrit declared, “Our time is coming,” while singer Gidochi rallied with a chant: “gaaaaaaaaga.”

Not all responses were optimistic—some questioned the feasibility of filling London’s 20,000-capacity O2 Arena.

The tweet drew comparisons to Nigerian superstar Asake, who famously sold out the O2 in 2023 after chart-topping UK hits and a Barclays Center show in New York.

Despite the scepticism, enthusiasm remains high. With informal pledge threads emerging from Accra, Amsterdam and Birmingham, Manye Fi’s O2 vision is fast becoming a diasporic movement for Ga music on the global stage.